Fort Myers, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) welcomes Board-certified gynecologic oncologist Jessica Stine, MD. She is caring for patients at the FCS New Port Richey location at 8763 River Crossing Blvd., New Port Richey, FL and in Wesley Chapel at 2391 Oak Myrtle Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL.

After earning her medical degree from the University of Miami, Dr. Stine completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she served as administrative chief resident. She was then awarded a fellowship in gynecologic oncology from the University of North Carolina Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Prior to joining FCS, Dr. Stine established herself as a well-respected gynecologic oncologist caring for patients in the Tampa Bay area. She worked as a proctor and speaker at da Vinci Surgery™ and as an associate professor for the obstetrics and gynecology residency at Brandon Regional Hospital. Dr. Stine is an advanced robotic surgeon who performs the highest volume of gynecologic robotic surgery in the Tampa Bay area. She has a special interest in fertility sparing approaches and is one of the few physicians trained to perform a radical trachelectomy for young cervical cancer patients who wish to preserve their ability to conceive.

Dr. Stine has a strong interest in research with a focus on ovarian and endometrial cancers and palliative care. She has presented at numerous professional conferences, including the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society for Radiation Oncology. Her research has been published in multiple peer-reviewed journals and she is the recipient of multiple awards for excellence in research.

“We are proud to expand access to gynecologic cancer care within the New Port Richey community with the addition of this oncology specialty,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan added, “Dr. Stine has an extensive background in gynecologic oncology and a reputation for compassionate care and support for her patients. She has been involved in cancer research resulting in promising treatment advancements. We are pleased to welcome her to FCS.”

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment

Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists (813) 767-9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com Maryalice Keller Florida Cancer Specialists (585) 314-0172 Maryalice.Keller@FLCancer.com