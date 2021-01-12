SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that Elekta has awarded it a contract for Federal Risk and Authorization Management (FedRAMP) advisory services. Kratos will support the development of a security authorization package for Elekta’s ProKnow Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering. For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine, with Elekta’s more than 4,000 employees worldwide committed to ensuring that everyone with cancer in the world has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments.



FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide certification program designed to ensure consistent security and compliance across federal agencies and to streamline approval and procurement processes. All Communications Service Providers (CSPs), such as Elekta, must meet rigorous government-mandated security requirements to be FedRAMP certified as a prerequisite to conducting business with any agency or department of the federal government.

Under this award Kratos will complete a compliant FedRAMP security authorization package that can be leveraged for the independent Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) audit for that offering, which should ultimately lead to obtaining an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the federal government.

This task will include guiding Elekta through the FedRAMP process, working closely with key Elekta security personnel to ensure that FedRAMP security requirements are implemented and authoring audit defensible documentation to support the FedRAMP security authorization. Through the expertise of Kratos’ experienced FedRAMP professionals, Elekta will ultimately be able to demonstrate a wholistic and mature approach to securing federal data within the ProKnow Cloud Service Offering and provide assurances that the confidentiality, integrity and availability of customer data is protected.

As Mark Williams, Vice President, Kratos Cybersecurity Services explained: “The ProKnow cloud-based retrieval and storage software features interactive viewers and big data analytics specifically designed for the radiation therapy workflow. Elekta’s subscription-based Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution optimizes performance and scaling to meet the needs of all cancer clinics regardless of size, complexity or IT prowess. Kratos’ advisory services will facilitate Elekta’s FedRAMP’s assessment stage prior to receiving its Authorization to Operate (ATO) from the federal government.”

Kratos Cybersecurity Services

Kratos Cybersecurity Services has deep experience in security, compliance, government certification and in advising commercial organizations and government agencies on standards requirements. These include the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), for which Kratos was recently accredited as a CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), and National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST)/Risk Management Framework (RMF). As a leading FedRAMP Advisor and (3PAO), Kratos provides comprehensive solutions, including compliance, continuous monitoring, cloud security, and risk management.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

