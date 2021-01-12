RIVERWOODS, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ’Tis the season! Ravinia Green Country Club in Riverwoods is helping make the season merry and bright for Members with a seasonal club transformation – now offering an extraordinary selection of outdoor winter activities. Unlike any other in Chicagoland, the Club – known in the summer months for golf, swimming and tennis – has altered its amenities for winter and added ice skating, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and more, giving Members a safe way to stay active during the winter months.
“We are so excited to be offering, for the first time, these winter activities to our Members,” said Tony Rizzo, General Manager. “Not only can they safely spend time together outside during this challenging time, but these are all fun, healthy recreational activities that many will be experiencing for the first time.”
Winter activities now being offered at Ravinia Green include:
Additional winter weather amenities include:
Ravinia Green Country Club is now offering Member-for-a-day opportunities for the community to enjoy these unique winter activities. For more information and to sign up, call Chris Thomas, Membership Director, at 847.597.8404. Some restrictions and exclusions apply.
Located in Riverwoods, Ravinia Green Country Club features an 18-hole golf course offering a unique blend of challenge and opportunity for all levels of players. Additional amenities include upscale and casual dining, six tennis courts, three pools, a state-of-the-art facility, golf simulators and a variety of social events for the whole family.
