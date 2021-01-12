CINCINNATI, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Campgrounds, riding a wave of record sales, is targeting Western Canada for growth. Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping and glamping franchise with more than 75 franchised locations, including parks in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and Ontario.



The popular chain’s system sales were up 11 percent in 2020, the 13th straight year of growth. “Family camping was already on the upswing throughout North America before the COVID-19 pandemic started,” said Jim Westover, vice president of Product Development & Sales. “Last year, Jellystone Park saw same-park sales explode, with families experiencing – and enjoying – camping and glamping for the first time. All signs point to continued growth in the coming years.”

Jellystone Park is famous for providing guests with attractions, such as pools, water slides and splashgrounds; activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides and foam parties; fun-filled theme weekends, and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Guests choose from a variety of accommodation options including premium cabins, yurts, deluxe RV sites and traditional tent campsites.

View the Jellystone Park video tour here: https://youtu.be/BbROgcoWYF0.

Westover said that the Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver areas are well suited to the concept. “We’re looking for operators to convert existing campgrounds or build new ones.”

Jellystone Park is sponsoring the Canadian Outdoor Hospitality Conference & Expo, January 18 – 21, presented virtually by the Canadian Camping and RV Council. Prospective owners will have several opportunities to talk with Jellystone Park executives and to hear from current franchisees.

On January 18 at 9:30am PST, Renata Evans, vice president of Corporate Retail, will discuss strategies to increase camp store sales. At 3:00pm PST that day, several Jellystone Park owners will participate in a breakout session on Jellystone Park franchise benefits. Potential operators are invited to meet with Westover at the networking events or to schedule an appointment. Reach him at JWestover@lesiure-systems.com or 513.575.7823.

For more information:

www.jellystonefranchise.com

www.jellystonepark.com

Video tour: https://youtu.be/BbROgcoWYF0

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892