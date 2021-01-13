Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2018 and based out of Austin, Texas, Ziggy’s Naturals is one of the country’s leading family-owned sellers and distributors of purely organic CBD products. Cannabidiol, or CBD as it is often abbreviated, is one of the active ingredients found in the Hemp plant and has shown efficacy in treating a variety of symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, PTSD, cancer, and more. Since being legalized in the United States in 2018, CBD-based products have taken off in consumer markets with everything from CBD-based vape pens, tinctures, and gummies to relieve anxiety and depression, to topical creams and salves that treat pain and inflammation.

Though Ziggy’s Naturals is only one of the many CBD companies formed since 2018, few are able to deliver the high-quality products that really enable people to see actual benefits from their use. Ziggy’s Naturals Co-Founder, Jordyn Pollack, who identifies as a transgender man, understands and exemplifies the company’s motto of “Discover, Indulge, Thrive”.

Jordyn, who is nearly three years past his top surgery, admits that he was extremely lucky to have the support system he did when he came out about his gender identity. His family, friends, and fiancé Ziggy, all accepted his transition and began referring to him by his preferred pronouns. They reaffirmed to Jordyn that their primary concern was his happiness and well-being. Now married, the unwavering support from Ziggy played a big role in the decision to name the company after her.

There are millions more like Jordyn who identify as LGBTQ+ that do not have a similar support system when they come out - if they are fortunate to have a support system at all. In those who don’t, especially youths that identify as LGBTQ+, feelings of anxiety and depression are frighteningly commonplace and often arise out of a single factor: the fear to be their true selves. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anywhere from 30-60% of LGBTQ+ people experience feelings of anxiety and/or depression at some point in their lives - a statistic that is nearly doubled compared to their gender-conforming or straight counterparts, and is even higher in LGBTQ+ minorities.

With such a high percentage of LGBTQ+ people suffering from anxiety and depression and given the ability of CBD to help relieve the symptoms of these afflictions, having a CBD company founded by a transgender man sounds almost poetic. After all - who better to understand the benefits CBD treatment can have, especially for anxiety and depression that disproportionately affects the LGBTQ+ community?

Ziggy’s Natural’s motto of “Discover, Indulge, Thrive” underpins the branding message associated with the company and its array of CBD-based products. Even more importantly, however, is the deeply personal message the motto offers. By falling into the journey of self-Discovery and Indulging in the wonders you find within yourself, you can begin Thriving when you realize and accept the reality of who you truly are.

This realization is often an uncomfortable one. Change is scary. Facing our fears, worries, and anxieties - facing ourselves - is scary. When those worries are exponentially multiplied by the fact that we are hiding our own truth from ourselves, it can seem like an impossible barrier to overcome. This is just one of the many reasons why Jordyn not only embraces his identity as a trans man to help others Discover, Indulge, and Thrive in themselves; he uses his platform and privilege as a successful entrepreneur to offer millions of others like him - those who have, and will continue to face the challenge of thriving in the reality of themselves - access to a line of ethical and safe CBD products to help them Discover, Indulge, and Thrive in themselves.

“I would tell someone struggling with their identity,” Jordyn said in a 2018 interview, “to for one second try not to worry about anything else in the world besides themselves and in that moment how do they want to look when they see themselves. How do they want to feel? How do they want to be treated? If you are struggling just give yourself time to find who you truly are. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, YOU are the only person that knows how YOU feel inside and out.”

Jordyn Pollack is the Co-Founder of Ziggy’s Naturals which offers supreme quality, pure, pharmaceutical-grade and eco-friendly CBD hemp oil products. For more information, please visit ziggysnaturals.com.

