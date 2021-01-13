Covina, CA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market is driven by the increasing use of cell separation in cancer research. In addition, the rising focus on personalized medicine is anticipated to further boost the growth of the cell separation market. The increasing use of cell separation in cancer research will be one of the major drivers in the global market.
The global blood cell separation market is estimated to be US$ 28.4 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.2%.
The report "Global Blood Cell Separation Market, By Product (Consumables, and Instruments), By Cell Type (Human, and Animal), By Technique (Centrifugation, Surface Marker, and Filtration), By End-Users (Research Laboratories & Institutes, Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories, and Cell Banks), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Increasing government funding for cell based research
Researchers utilize isolated cells to understand their biology and develop new cell therapies and other cell-based treatments. Various government bodies across the globe have increased their support for the growth of such research activities, owing to its importance. In addition, NIH funding for the development of cell therapies has increased significantly over the last few years. This, in turn, is stimulating the demand for equipment, media, reagents, and accessories used in cell isolation research. Advanced cell isolation products deliver improved separation of biological molecules including proteins, nucleic acids, chromatin, and protein complexes for subsequent analysis. Thus, the demand for these products is mounting, which is expected to support the cell isolation/cell separation market growth during the forecast period.
Growing cell separation technique industry
Increasing demand for personalized medicine is another major factor propelling the industry growth. Personalized medicine is a type of medical therapy in which the treatment is customized for an individual patient. The cell separation techniques can be used in personalized medicine for early detection of disease, selection of appropriate treatment, and determining the prognosis of the therapy.
The global blood cell separation market has been segmented on the basis of product (Consumables, and Instruments), by cell type (Human, and Animal), by technique (Centrifugation, Surface Marker, and Filtration), by end-users (Research Laboratories & Institutes, Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories, and Cell Banks), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global blood cell separation market is estimated to be US$ 28.4 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, cell type, technique, end-user and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global blood cell separation market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter Inc., Terumo BCT, GE Healthcare, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
