Global mobility leader Bombardier Transportation has received an order for three additional BOMBARDIER OMNEO Regio 2N trains from French national rail operator SNCF on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités. This order is part of the framework agreement signed with SNCF in 2010 to supply up to 860 OMNEO Regio 2N trains to the French regions. Deliveries of the three additional trains will commence at the end of 2023 to strengthen the OMNEO Regio 2N fleet aalready in service on the R & D-Lines.

In addition, previously ordered OMNEO Regio 2N trains made their inaugural debut on the SNCF Transilien network’s N-Line (between Paris-Montparnasse and Sèvres-Rive Gauche stations) on December 14, 2020.

“N-Line passengers can now enjoy a new travel experience with Bombardier's OMNEO Regio 2N trains. Our engineers have focused on space and comfort for the benefit of all travellers, on modern interior equipment, as well as on capacity and accessibility for persons with reduced mobility”, said Laurent Bouyer, President of Bombardier Transportation, France and Benelux. “These trains, entirely designed and manufactured at our Crespin site in the Hauts-de-France region, have also received the Origine France Garantie certification.”



Upon delivery, the Île-de-France region, which includes Paris, will operate a fleet of 145 new-generation Bombardier trainsets. Seventy-three of these trains will be in service on the N-Line. Choosing a fleet from the same product family provides operators with greater flexibility while optimizing maintenance costs, enabling these extra trainsets to improve the regularity of the service in the region.

An innovative architecture to meet the expectations of Ile-de-France travellers

The architecture of the OMNEO Regio 2N train, made up of alternating single and double-level coaches, is particularly adapted to the requirements of the Paris region’s dense lines. This unique configuration combines capacity, accessibility, and comfort and tailors to the needs of Ile-de-France’s travellers.

With level access and two doors per side, the single-level coaches make it easier for travellers to board and exit. The OMNEO Regio 2N train also has a “boa” architecture, making it easy to move from one car to another thanks to wide interconnections.

These elements ensure optimal passenger flow as well as a better distribution of passengers in the train, reducing dwell time at stations and contributing to an increased regularity in service.

The OMNEO Regio 2N trains also offer more capacity than the Z2N or VB2N trains that they replace and can accommodate up to 2,100 passengers when running in long configuration (two trains coupled together).

A more comfortable train, accessible to everyone

The OMNEO Regio 2N train was designed to provide travellers with an exceptional passenger experience. Double glazing on the windows, air conditioning and underfloor heating ensure comfortable travel in both winter and summer while large bay windows increase natural light during the day. The trains also feature intelligent and energy efficient lighting, providing soft, soothing illumination for morning and evening travellers.

The OMNEO Regio 2N train also goes to great lengths to accommodate persons with reduced mobility and has been designed to ensure compliance with European accessibility standards. The train offers step-free level access to make entering and exiting the train smoother and safer for everyone including passengers in wheelchairs or with strollers or luggage.

