Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) will publish its financial report for the fourth quarter 2020 and host its annual Capital Markets Day presentation on Thursday, 28 January 2021. For the fourth quarter 2020, Lundin Energy will expense pre-tax exploration costs of approximately MUSD 58, and recognise a net foreign exchange gain of approximately MUSD 256.



Exploration costs

It is the Company’s policy to capitalize costs associated with its exploration activities and when it is determined that a commercial discovery has not been achieved, the associated exploration costs are charged to the income statement. For the fourth quarter of 2020, Lundin Energy will incur pre-tax exploration costs of approximately MUSD 58, which will be charged to the income statement and offset by a tax credit of approximately MUSD 45. The exploration costs are mainly related to the dry wells on the Polmak prospect (PL609/PL1027) and the Spissa prospect (PL960) and relinquished licenses.

Net debt and foreign exchange gain

The net debt position of Lundin Energy at 31 December 2020, amounted to USD 3.9 billion resulting in available liquidity of USD 1.1 billion, within its recently refinanced and cheaper, USD 5.0 billion credit facility. As a result of the refinancing, unamortized capitalized financing fees and loan modification gain were expensed during the fourth quarter.

Lundin Energy will recognise a net foreign exchange gain of approximately MUSD 256 for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Norwegian Krone strengthened against the US Dollar by approximately 10 percent and the Euro strengthened by approximately 5 percent during the fourth quarter of 2020. The foreign exchange gain is largely non-cash and mainly relates to the revaluation of loan balances at the prevailing exchange rates at the balance sheet date.

Change in inventory and under/overlift balances

Lundin Energy recognises income based on its sold volume (sales method). Consequently, changes in inventory and under/overlift balances are reported as an adjustment to cost valued at production cost, including depletion. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Lundin Energy was overlifted by 2.1 Mboepd.

Revenue from the crude oil sales from third parties

Lundin Energy markets its own crude oil production and at times markets crude oil from third parties. For the fourth quarter 2020, revenue from the sale of crude oil from third parties amounted to MUSD 24.9 offset by the purchase of crude oil from third parties of MUSD 24.5, resulting in a gross profit of MUSD 0.4 on third party activities for the fourth quarter 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 results and Capital Markets Day 2021

Lundin Energy’s financial report for the fourth quarter 2020, will be published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 at 07:30 CET.

Lundin Energy management team will present the financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 and Capital Markets Day presentation by webcast at 14.00 CET on the 28 January 2021. Please follow the event live at www.lundin-energy.com or dial in using the following telephone numbers with the pin code shown below:

UK/International: +44 2071 928338 Sweden: +46 8 566 184 67 Norway: +47 21 56 30 15 USA: +1 646 741 3167 Access Pin : 6247379 Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oz7b59c2





