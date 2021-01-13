Good morning,

Capgemini announces leadership appointments

Paris, January 13 2021 – Capgemini today confirmed a number of Group leadership appointments that combine its global strengths and talent, effective January 1, 2021.

Three leaders named as CEOs of strategic business units

In Europe, Michael Schulte, previously Managing Director of Capgemini in Germany, is now CEO of the Northern Europe Strategic Business Unit. Jérôme Siméon, previously Managing Director of Capgemini in France, is CEO of the Southern Europe Strategic Business Unit. Both Michael and Jérôme join the Group Executive Board.

Olaf Pietschner, formerly Managing Director of Capgemini in Australia & New Zealand, becomes CEO of the Asia Pacific Strategic Business Unit. Olaf joins the Group Executive Committee.

Seasoned Altran leaders augment Capgemini’s Group Executive Committee

William Rozé, formerly Executive Vice-President in charge of Europe at Altran, is now CEO of Capgemini’s Engineering and R&D business line. Pascal Brier, previously Executive Vice-President at Altran responsible for its Strategy, Technology & Innovation, is appointed Group Chief Innovation Officer. Both William and Pascal join the Group Executive Committee.

Finally, Jeroen Versteeg, previously Deputy CEO of Capgemini’s Europe Strategic Business Unit, becomes the global Chief Sales Officer for the Group and joins the Group Executive Committee.

“I am delighted to welcome such strong and talented executives from across the Group to our leadership team. The appointment of two former Altran leaders to the Group Executive Committee is a further example of the continuation of the smooth integration process that has been well underway since its acquisition last year,” comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. “Each of the newly appointed executives, announced today, brings to their position a series of outstanding achievements and a depth of experience from which our clients, team members and the Group as whole will benefit greatly.”

APPENDIX

Executive Biographies

Michael Schulte

CEO of the Northern Europe Strategic Business Unit

Group Executive Board Member

Michael was Managing Director of Capgemini’s Business Unit in Germany between July 2018 and December 2020, after having led the Application Services business in Germany since 2013.

Michael has held a variety of leadership positions at Capgemini in both Germany and the US especially within the strategy and transformation consulting practice of the Group. He joined Capgemini in 1993 through Gemini Consulting, which is today known as Capgemini Invent.

Michael studied mechanical engineering at the Bochum Ruhr-University (Germany) as well as at the A&M University in Texas (US), and subsequently completed his doctorate in the field of production engineering at the University of Saarland (Germany).

Jérôme Siméon

CEO of the Southern Europe Strategic Business Unit

Group Executive Board Member

From July 2018 Jérôme was Managing Director of Capgemini in France, at which point he also joined the Group Executive Committee.

From July 2014, he was CEO of Application Services in France after serving as Commercial Director (from June 2012 to June 2014).

Prior to this, from 2007 to 2010, he held commercial positions in Capgemini's Telecom & Media business, after managing the development and sales for the Property & Services Europe sector of BT Global Services for two years.

Jérôme joined Capgemini in 1998, after eight years with the group Générale des Eaux / Vivendi. For both companies, he contributed to the international development of the Energy & Utilities sector, leading sales and management of major business transformation programs and information systems.

Jérôme graduated from Toulouse Business School (1986-1989).

Olaf Pietschner

CEO of the Asia Pacific Strategic Business Unit

Member of the Group Executive Committee

Up until December 2020, Olaf was the CEO and Managing Director for Capgemini in Australia and New Zealand. He joined the Capgemini Group in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer in Australia and New Zealand. In this role, he led the market unit’s transformation and growth and was responsible for driving customer success, value, and innovation.

Olaf is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. In 2020, Capgemini in Australia and New Zealand was recognized as one of the best employers for LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer) inclusion and a Gold Employer for its efforts at the Australian LGBTQ Inclusion Awards.

Olaf has over 25 years of experience in consulting and digital transformation, including executive roles at Origin Energy, News Limited, and Deloitte in Australia.

Olaf holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Verwaltungs und Wirtschaftsakademie in Bochum, Germany, and has completed an Executive Leadership Program with the MIT Sloan School of Management.

William Rozé

CEO of the Engineering and R&D Global Business Line

Member of the Group Executive Committee

Prior to becoming CEO of the Engineering and R&D Global Business Line at Capgemini, William was a member of the Altran’s Group Executive Committee from 2015 and Executive Vice-President in charge of Europe.

In 2018, William was appointed Executive Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer for Europe at Altran. Between 2014-2018 he was Altran’s Chief Executive Officer for France.

William was in charge of regions operations and became Chief Operating Officer for Altran France in 2012, when he drove the continuous evolution of Altran towards a homogeneous organization, after having prepared the merging of local entities in 2006.

William joined the Altran group in 2001 in Toulouse and managed the French subsidiary. During this time, he developed Altran’s activities in Aeronautics, Space and Defense and helped in launching Altran’s first ER&D programs.

William Rozé is a graduate of INSEEC Bordeaux; the Fordham University in New York; and Paris-Dauphine University with a third cycle degree.

Pascal Brier

Group Chief Innovation Officer

Member of the Group Executive Committee

Pascal joined the Altran Group as a member of the Executive Committee in 2005. From September 2018 Pascal was Executive Vice-President of the Altran group, in charge of Strategy, Technology & Innovation, based in the Silicon Valley. In this position, he was driving Group Strategy, Portfolio, Marketing, Service lines and setting up the Research & Innovation roadmap, as well as managing the group’s high value activities (Altran NextCore).

Prior to this, Pascal held various leadership positions at Altran including Executive Vice-President, Global Accounts and Business Development.

Pascal began his career at NCR before joining the AT&T group as Multimedia Director for Southern Europe. He then joined Microsoft where he held a number of leadership positions among which Chief Marketing Officer in France and later Business & Marketing Officer.

Pascal Brier is a graduate of EDHEC Business School and alumni of the year 2017.

Jeroen Versteeg

Group Chief Sales Officer

Member of the Group Executive Committee

Prior to becoming the Group’s Chief Sales Officer, Jeroen was Deputy CEO of Capgemini’s Europe Strategic Business Unit for 2 and a half years.

Before this, in 2012, Jeroen was appointed CEO of Capgemini’s Application Services in Benelux.

Jeroen started his career with the Capgemini Group in 1997 at Sogeti where he held several leadership positions, including CEO for Sogeti Central Europe (in charge of UK, Ireland and the Netherlands).

Jeroen brings his passion for technology and how it leads to social, cultural and economic change, to clients. As a former member of the Social Economic Council in the Netherlands, he actively participated in the public debate about the future of technology.

Jeroen holds a MBA (University of Groningen) and a BSc in Computer Science (Saxion University of Applied Sciences).

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini’s purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com .

