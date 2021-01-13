LUND, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS), a developer of advanced innovative products for high-precision, image-guided laser ablation, today announced that the company has strengthened its organization by hiring new team members in key positions. CLS names Lotta Ljungberg as VP of Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance and Hoda Tawfik as VP of Clinical Affairs.

Lotta Ljungberg holds a Master of Science from Lund University and was previously Head of Quality Assurance at Biora. Hoda Tawfik has a PhD from University of Cairo, Department of Pharmacology, and held a position as CMO/COO at Magforce Nanomedicine up until the start of her own consultancy business in 2020. Ljungberg and Tawfik will start their new assignments during February 2021.



“In line with our plan, we are building strong and solid clinical evidence for the TRANBERG-system. Evidence that can meet regulatory demands in our targeted markets, and also support the launch of our system in the EU as well as in the U.S. and Asia Pacific. I am therefore very pleased to welcome these extremely skilled and experienced new team members to CLS. They will contribute valuable knowledge and leadership, and complete our already strong team in reaching the important milestones as we move forward,” says Dan Mogren, Acting CEO of CLS.

Lotta Ljungberg and Hoda Tawfik replace Marie Grey and Karin Peterson in the company’s management team.

CLS markets and sells the TRANBERG® | Thermal Therapy System for high-precision, image-guided laser ablation treatments in the EU, targeting prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain tumours and epilepsy, and in the U.S for prostate treatment. The system is optimized for treatment with CLS’ proprietary imILT® protocol, with the potential to stimulate the immune system. Image guided means that the physician uses magnetic resonance images (MRI) or ultrasound (US) images, for example, to identify targets, guide placement of instruments and for monitoring during the ablation procedure.



About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells the TRANBERG® |Thermal Therapy System including specially designed sterile disposable products minimally invasive treatment of cancerous tumours, in accordance with regulatory approvals in EU and USA. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation (FLA, LITT) and for treatment with imILT®, the company’s interstitial thermotherapy with a potentially immune stimulating effect. CLS is headquartered in Lund, Sweden and has subsidiaries in Germany and Irvine, CA. CLS is listed Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Ph: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se .

