Demand section provides information on the country's domestic gold demand which mainly comes from jewellery and bar and coins. The report also concludes profiles of the major gold producers and information on their major active, planned and exploration projects.



China is the world's largest gold producer and consumer. It had a total of 2,000 tonnes (t) gold reserves as of January 2020, accounting for 4% of the global reserves. China's gold production has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Q1 2020, and together with the impact of the trade war with the US and strict environmental regulations, the production is expected to fall by 7% in 2020.



China's gold consumption is mainly meant for jewellery use, representing 73% of total gold consumption, while the remaining 27% was used for bars and coins. The overall consumption is expected to contract by 14.2% in 2020, due to a strong increase in gold prices, along with heavy impact of pandemic over the beginning of the year. The restrictions imposed by the Chinese government over gold, has subdued the country's value of imports with a fall of 4.1% in 2019.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Reserves, Production and Prices

2.1 Gold Reserves by Country

2.2 China Gold Production

2.3 Production by Company

2.4 Gold Prices



3 China Gold Assets

3.1 Active Mines

3.2 Exploration Projects

3.3 Development Projects



4 China Gold Consumption and Trade

4.1 Domestic Consumption

4.2 China Imports



5 Major Demand Drivers

5.1 Demand from Chinese Jewellery Market

5.2 Demand for bar and coins



6 Major Gold Producers

6.1 Mines and Projects by Company

6.2 Revenue by Company

6.3 Company Profiles



7 China Fiscal Regime

7.1 Governing Bodies

7.2 Laws, Regulations, Rights and Obligations

7.3 Taxes and Payments



8 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

China Gold international Resources Corp. Ltd

Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd

Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd

