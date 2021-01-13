Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Footwear Market - Analysis By Distribution Channel, By End User (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Footwear market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.28% during 2020-2025. The Indian footwear market was valued at USD 9.70 Billion in the year 2019. The growing trend of premiumization in the Indian footwear industry and the shift to branded footwear from unbranded footwear will facilitate growth in the market in the forecast period.



It is expected that the market for footwear will grow on the back of the rise of the middle-income group and increasing literacy rates. Furthermore, active participation in the workforce, supported by an ever-growing population and urbanization in the country will fuel market growth.



The E-commerce/online sales channels and women's footwear segment are estimated to experience the highest market growth over the forecasted period, primarily because of an increase in penetration of internet services and increasing participation of women in the labor market. Also, this is supported by escalating investment by the leading manufacturers of footwear in order to access a larger consumer base.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Footwear Market By Value.

The report analyses Footwear Market By Distribution Channel (Traditional, EBO, LFS, MBO, E-commerce).

The report assesses the Footwear Market By End User (Men, Women, Children).

Key development and companies' presence with features of their products. Market share of leading Footwear manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type, Age and Distribution Channel. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies and expansion plans. The companies analysed in the report include Bata India, paragon, Relaxo, Liberty, Khadim

The report presents the analysis of Footwear Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Footwear Market: Product Outlook



4. Indian Footwear Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Indian Footwear Market Segmentation - By Distribution Channel, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Indian Footwear Market: By Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Traditional - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 EBO - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 LFS - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 MBO - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.5 E-commerce - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Indian Footwear Market : By End User

5.2.1 Men - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Women - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Children - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Indian Footwear Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.2 Restraints

6.3 Trends



7. Market Attractiveness

7.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Indian Footwear Market - By Distribution Channel, 2025

7.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Indian Footwear Market - By End User, 2025



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Major Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Market Share Analysis



9. Company Analysis

Bata India

Paragon

Relaxo

Liberty

Khadim

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqxx60

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900