This research focuses on key countries in the ASEAN region, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Each country's growth drivers and restraints are discussed in detail, in addition to that of the overall industry, grouped under development timeframes ranging from 1 to 5 years on issues relating to government policy, charging infrastructure, mobility services, manufacturing, and other key elements.



The development of electric vehicles is accelerating at a rapid pace across the automotive industry. This is more so in the two-wheeler domain due to the low cost of ownership and operation of the vehicles, simplicity in design, and their adaptability to different environments. The future success of these vehicles depends on the mass deployment in the world's biggest markets, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Driving this change towards mass electrification of two-wheelers are factors including the rise in pollution levels, increasing stringency in government emission norms, the rise in the millennial and Gen 'Z' population, and the demand from end-customers for more efficient and technologically advanced vehicles.

In addition, this report discusses the following in great detail for each of the countries mentioned above:

Key findings that explain at a high level the dynamics of the market and the implications for electric two-wheelers

Current market trends highlighting growth opportunities and industry innovation

Government regulations that have defined the industry so far and the expected evolution towards customer popularity

Key historical growth metrics presenting market size, potential, and penetration among others

Current and expected infrastructure trends especially in terms of charging and battery swapping

Electric two-wheeler OEM and supplier production locations and details

Comparative cost analysis for vehicle purchase and ownership between electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers

An overall market snapshot in terms of brands, sales, and penetration of electric and non-electric two-wheelers

Top-selling models and market share

Key profiles of top-selling companies detailing their production capacity, background, and best-selling models

Future electric two-wheeler retail strategies unique to these kinds of vehicles

Future expectations on battery swapping subscription plans

Mobility service plans to discuss OEM strategies and expectations

Future market growth strategies and possible OEM innovations

Forecast of future sales and expectations of each market until 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on ASEAN's Electric Two-Wheeler Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment - Global COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

COVID-19 Impact on the United States and China

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Electric Two-Wheeler Market in ASEAN, Overview

Two-Wheeler Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for the Electric Two-Wheeler Market

Growth Drivers for the ASEAN Electric Two-Wheeler Market

Growth Restraints for the ASEAN Electric Two-Wheeler Market

Need for Electric Two-Wheelers

Overall Market Development

Total Unit Shipment

Leading Electric Two-Wheeler OEMs

Top-Selling Electric Two-Wheeler Models

Unit Shipment Forecast

4. Market Analysis, Vietnam

Key Growth Metrics

Key Findings

Current Market Trends

Key Government Regulations

Electric Two-Wheeler Infrastructure

Electric Two-Wheeler Production Snapshot

Electric Two-Wheeler Key Component Production Snapshot

Comparative Cost Analysis

Overall Two-Wheeler Market Snapshot 2019

Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Overview

Top-Selling Electric Two-Wheeler Models

Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Key Brand Profiles - VinFast

Key Brand Profiles - PEGA

Electric Two-Wheeler Retail Strategies

Battery Subscription Plans

Mobility Service Plans

Market Growth Strategies

Future Market Trends

5. Market Analysis, Indonesia

Key Growth Metrics

Key Findings

Current Market Trends

Key Government Regulations

Electric Two-Wheeler Infrastructure

Electric Two-Wheeler Production Snapshot

Electric Two-Wheeler Key Component Production Snapshot

Comparative Cost Analysis

Overall Two-Wheeler Market Snapshot 2019

Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Overview

Top-Selling Electric Two-Wheeler Models

Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Key Brand Profiles - Gesits

Key Brand Profiles - Viar

Electric Two-Wheeler Retail Strategies

Mobility Service Plans

Market Growth Strategies

Future Market Trends

6. Market Analysis, Philippines

Key Growth Metrics

Key Findings

Current Market Trends

Key Government Regulations

Electric Two-Wheeler Infrastructure

Comparative Cost Analysis

Overall Two-Wheeler Market Snapshot 2019

Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Overview

Top-Selling Electric Two-Wheeler Models

Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Key Brand Profiles - NWOW-TAILG

Key Brand Profiles - GOGO

Electric Two-Wheeler Retail Strategies

Mobility Service Plans

Market Growth Strategies

Future Market Trends

7. Market Analysis, Thailand

Key Growth Metrics

Key Findings

Current Market Trends

Key Government Regulations

Electric Two-Wheeler Infrastructure

Electric Two-Wheeler Production Snapshot

Electric Two-Wheeler Key Component Production Snapshot

Comparative Cost Analysis

Overall Two-Wheeler Market Snapshot 2019

Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Overview

Top-Selling Electric Two-Wheeler Models

Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Key Brand Profiles - Deco

Key Brand Profiles - Toyotron

Electric Two-Wheeler Retail Strategies

Mobility Service Plans

Market Growth Strategies

Future Market Trends

8. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Market Development for Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in Vietnam, 2019

Growth Opportunity 2 - Market Development for Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in Indonesia, 2019

Growth Opportunity 3 - Market Development for Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in the Philippines, 2019

Growth Opportunity 4 - Market Development for Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in Thailand, 2019

9. Next Steps

