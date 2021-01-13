Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Advancements and Industry Collaborations Powering the ASEAN Electric Two-Wheeler Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research focuses on key countries in the ASEAN region, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Each country's growth drivers and restraints are discussed in detail, in addition to that of the overall industry, grouped under development timeframes ranging from 1 to 5 years on issues relating to government policy, charging infrastructure, mobility services, manufacturing, and other key elements.
The development of electric vehicles is accelerating at a rapid pace across the automotive industry. This is more so in the two-wheeler domain due to the low cost of ownership and operation of the vehicles, simplicity in design, and their adaptability to different environments. The future success of these vehicles depends on the mass deployment in the world's biggest markets, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Driving this change towards mass electrification of two-wheelers are factors including the rise in pollution levels, increasing stringency in government emission norms, the rise in the millennial and Gen 'Z' population, and the demand from end-customers for more efficient and technologically advanced vehicles.
In addition, this report discusses the following in great detail for each of the countries mentioned above:
- Key findings that explain at a high level the dynamics of the market and the implications for electric two-wheelers
- Current market trends highlighting growth opportunities and industry innovation
- Government regulations that have defined the industry so far and the expected evolution towards customer popularity
- Key historical growth metrics presenting market size, potential, and penetration among others
- Current and expected infrastructure trends especially in terms of charging and battery swapping
- Electric two-wheeler OEM and supplier production locations and details
- Comparative cost analysis for vehicle purchase and ownership between electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers
- An overall market snapshot in terms of brands, sales, and penetration of electric and non-electric two-wheelers
- Top-selling models and market share
- Key profiles of top-selling companies detailing their production capacity, background, and best-selling models
- Future electric two-wheeler retail strategies unique to these kinds of vehicles
- Future expectations on battery swapping subscription plans
- Mobility service plans to discuss OEM strategies and expectations
- Future market growth strategies and possible OEM innovations
- Forecast of future sales and expectations of each market until 2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on ASEAN's Electric Two-Wheeler Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment - Global COVID-19 Impact
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
- COVID-19 Impact on the United States and China
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Electric Two-Wheeler Market in ASEAN, Overview
- Two-Wheeler Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for the Electric Two-Wheeler Market
- Growth Drivers for the ASEAN Electric Two-Wheeler Market
- Growth Restraints for the ASEAN Electric Two-Wheeler Market
- Need for Electric Two-Wheelers
- Overall Market Development
- Total Unit Shipment
- Leading Electric Two-Wheeler OEMs
- Top-Selling Electric Two-Wheeler Models
- Unit Shipment Forecast
4. Market Analysis, Vietnam
- Key Growth Metrics
- Key Findings
- Current Market Trends
- Key Government Regulations
- Electric Two-Wheeler Infrastructure
- Electric Two-Wheeler Production Snapshot
- Electric Two-Wheeler Key Component Production Snapshot
- Comparative Cost Analysis
- Overall Two-Wheeler Market Snapshot 2019
- Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Overview
- Top-Selling Electric Two-Wheeler Models
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Key Brand Profiles - VinFast
- Key Brand Profiles - PEGA
- Electric Two-Wheeler Retail Strategies
- Battery Subscription Plans
- Mobility Service Plans
- Market Growth Strategies
- Future Market Trends
5. Market Analysis, Indonesia
- Key Growth Metrics
- Key Findings
- Current Market Trends
- Key Government Regulations
- Electric Two-Wheeler Infrastructure
- Electric Two-Wheeler Production Snapshot
- Electric Two-Wheeler Key Component Production Snapshot
- Comparative Cost Analysis
- Overall Two-Wheeler Market Snapshot 2019
- Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Overview
- Top-Selling Electric Two-Wheeler Models
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Key Brand Profiles - Gesits
- Key Brand Profiles - Viar
- Electric Two-Wheeler Retail Strategies
- Mobility Service Plans
- Market Growth Strategies
- Future Market Trends
6. Market Analysis, Philippines
- Key Growth Metrics
- Key Findings
- Current Market Trends
- Key Government Regulations
- Electric Two-Wheeler Infrastructure
- Comparative Cost Analysis
- Overall Two-Wheeler Market Snapshot 2019
- Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Overview
- Top-Selling Electric Two-Wheeler Models
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Key Brand Profiles - NWOW-TAILG
- Key Brand Profiles - GOGO
- Electric Two-Wheeler Retail Strategies
- Mobility Service Plans
- Market Growth Strategies
- Future Market Trends
7. Market Analysis, Thailand
- Key Growth Metrics
- Key Findings
- Current Market Trends
- Key Government Regulations
- Electric Two-Wheeler Infrastructure
- Electric Two-Wheeler Production Snapshot
- Electric Two-Wheeler Key Component Production Snapshot
- Comparative Cost Analysis
- Overall Two-Wheeler Market Snapshot 2019
- Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Overview
- Top-Selling Electric Two-Wheeler Models
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Key Brand Profiles - Deco
- Key Brand Profiles - Toyotron
- Electric Two-Wheeler Retail Strategies
- Mobility Service Plans
- Market Growth Strategies
- Future Market Trends
8. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Market Development for Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in Vietnam, 2019
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Market Development for Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in Indonesia, 2019
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Market Development for Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in the Philippines, 2019
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Market Development for Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in Thailand, 2019
9. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74jole
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900