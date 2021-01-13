Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Communications, Collaboration and Customer Care Tools in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report has identified the healthcare vertical as ripe for digital transformation and adoption of modern communications and collaboration technologies with the objective of improving operational efficiencies and enhancing patient care.



The study covers key use cases for point solutions such as video conferencing or team messaging, as well as integrated suites such as unified communications and collaboration (UCC), UC as a service (UCaaS), communications platform as a service (CPaaS), and contact center and contact center as a service (CCaaS). It also discusses opportunities for improving patient and practitioner experiences, and enhancing important workflows in the healthcare industry vertical using application programming interfaces (APIs) and programmable communications capabilities.



More specifically, the study has identified the following use cases whereby advanced communications tools can deliver value to healthcare organizations: remote video consultations, scheduling, caregiver coordination and communications, admission and orientation for remote consultations, triage and admission (for in-person consultations), inbound and outbound patient communications and notifications, on-premise and remote monitoring and assistance, contact tracing and tracing automation, and emergency mass notifications and emergency management solutions.



The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the industry's lack of preparedness to properly handle a calamity of this magnitude. From supply-chain challenges, to safety protocols, workload distribution and patient outreach, healthcare organizations struggled to deliver excellent patient services while maintaining profitable operations and staff productivity and job satisfaction.



As coronavirus vaccines come closer, yet many countries are hit hard by new COVID-19 waves, it's uncertain which medical practices that emerged or were significantly modified in 2020 will persist in the future. Existing workflows and business practices that have proven their value are most likely to prevail and open new business opportunities. Nevertheless, healthcare providers face many challenges, such as the need to use more self-service solutions throughout the patient journey, integrate home-based diagnostics and devices, and fully leverage AI, RPA and NPL to improve practitioner, staff and patient experiences.



As countries, industries, businesses and individuals gradually adjust to what is likely to be an ever-shifting "new normal", healthcare organizations will need to adapt as well. Digital technologies, including communications and collaboration solutions, as well as programmable platforms, must be leveraged as key enablers of accelerated and effective industry transformation. In order to properly apply programmable communications and other digital technologies to address healthcare, a clear understanding of the processes and workflows, and their manual chokepoints, is required.



