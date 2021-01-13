Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World TV & Video Services Markets - Database & Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Covid-19 crisis further propelled the TV market's downward trend. Over the long term, this can be attributed to the pay-TV market's decline, but the drop in TV ad revenue has only aggravated the situation.



North America and Western Europe are the hardest hit, while it is countries in the southern hemisphere and Asia that are driving the market forward. Fortunately, the OTT sector's healthy momentum is more than offsetting this decline. It is expected to represent a third of the TV and video market's revenue in 2024.



Our TV and video market observatory delivers detailed figures and an analysis of the driving trends, along with a dataset and concise summary report.



It covers the latest developments in 38 countries and 12 regions and sub-regions, along with a consolidated global snapshot.



The dataset provides figures back to 2016 and forecasts up to 2024 for the key indicators used to track the TV and video sector. The report provides an analysis of the main market trends and the developments to watch in the coming months and years.

Dataset Scope

Indicators by country



Consumption indicators

Video viewing time: live linear TV, time-shifted TV, online video

The top free-to-air channels' audience share

Access indicators

General access indicators: TV households, FTA & pay-TV households

Households' main television access mode: terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV

Digitization levels: analogue/digital split for each access mode

Pay-TV penetration: pay-TV/free-to-air only split

Customer numbers for the main pay-TV services

Revenue indicators

GDP

Income from public financing/licensing fees

TV ad revenue

Pay-TV revenue

Revenue from video on demand, managed and OTT services (video advertising revenue, DTR, EST, SVoD)

Type of data

Background data 2016-2019

Estimates as of the end of 2020

Forecasts for 2021-2024

Geographical coverage

The global TV market is broken down into five main regions: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa-the Middle East.

Regional aggregate data include all countries in the region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Audiovisual consumption

2.1. Linear TV still holding its own

2.2. Top national channels continue to lose viewers



3. TV access technologies

3.1. A world split between terrestrial in the south and wireline in the north

3.2. Cable will be the biggest loser, to the benefit of IPTV

3.3. After a period of rapid decline, terrestrial's market share is levelling off

3.4. Satellite and IPTV remain the only two attractive networks

3.5. Network digitisation nearing completion



4. TV revenue

4.1. US TV market still the biggest money-maker

4.2. The Covid-19 crisis has only increased the TV market's downward trend

4.3. The impact of the crisis can be seen in a host of markets

4.4. Dwindling growth confirmed in Europe

4.5. Southern hemisphere and Asia driving market



5. OTT video market

5.1. North America also number one in the OTT market

5.2. OTT still growing rapidly

5.3. OTT is driving growth in the TV/video market



6. Market players

6.1. US players still on top

6.2. A small handful of players dominate the OTT market

6.3. Media leaders react

6.4. Should we expect a consolidation in the sector that extends beyond US companies?



7. What to keep an eye on

8. Annex: Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9u9xg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

