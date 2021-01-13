New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Medicine Market Research Report by Mode of Delivery, by Product, by Animal Type, by End-user - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007646/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Veterinary Medicine Market is expected to grow from USD 22.77 Billion in 2019 to USD 34.93 Billion by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Veterinary Medicine Market is expected to grow from EUR 20.33 Billion in 2019 to EUR 30.62 Billion by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Veterinary Medicine Market is expected to grow from GBP 17.84 Billion in 2019 to GBP 27.22 Billion by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Veterinary Medicine Market is expected to grow from JPY 2,482.38 Billion in 2019 to JPY 3,728.21 Billion by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Veterinary Medicine Market is expected to grow from AUD 32.76 Billion in 2019 to AUD 50.72 Billion by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Veterinary Medicine to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Parenteral is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Mode of Delivery, the Veterinary Medicine Market studied across Oral and Parenteral. The Parenteral commanded the largest size in the Veterinary Medicine Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Medicated Feed Additives is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Product , the Veterinary Medicine Market studied across Biologics, Medicated Feed Additives, and Pharmaceuticals. The Biologics further studied across DNA Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Live attenuated vaccines, and Recombinant Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals further studied across Analgesics, Anti-infectives, Anti-inflammatory, and Parasiticides. The Biologics commanded the largest size in the Veterinary Medicine Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Medicated Feed Additives is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Production is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Animal Type, the Veterinary Medicine Market studied across Companion and Production. The Companion further studied across Cats, Dogs, and Horses. The Production further studied across Cattle, Fish, Poultry, Sheep & Goats, and Swine. The Companion commanded the largest size in the Veterinary Medicine Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Production is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Point-of-care Testing/In-House Testing is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on End-user, the Veterinary Medicine Market studied across Point-of-care Testing/In-House Testing, Reference Laboratories, and Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics. The Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics commanded the largest size in the Veterinary Medicine Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Point-of-care Testing/In-House Testing is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the Veterinary Medicine Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest size in the Veterinary Medicine Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Veterinary Medicine Market including Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Biogenesis Bago SA, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Hester Biosciences Limited, Indian Immunologicals Ltd, Kindred Biosciences, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Neogen Corporation, Nutreco N.V., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac SA, and Zoetis Inc..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



