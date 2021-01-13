Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for MRI systems should grow from $6.2 billion in 2020 to $7.8 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% for the period of 2020-2025.

This report serves as a guide to understand the medical MRI market extensively in terms of the science, revenues, technology innovations, key manufacturers, and the competitive landscape. In this report, the market estimates are provided considering new sales of MRI machines for human use only. The market estimates for used and refurbished MRI machines will be discussed in a different report.



This report provides an overview and the following information at a regional level for various categories and distribution shares in the market, as well as the competitive landscape

This report includes:

49 tables

Detailed overview of the global markets and technologies for medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Country specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Middle East and Africa

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Segmentation of the global MRI systems market by geographical region, end user, type, field strength and application areas

Information on market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, technological advancements and identification of growth inhibiting areas that affect the global market

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Assessment of vendor landscape and corporate-level profiles of key companies operating for MRI devices market, including Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Alltech Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corp., and GE Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Intended Audience

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Methodology

Market Estimate

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Overview of MRI Devices

Definition of an MRI Device

History of MRI

MRI Process

Components of an MRI System

Types of MRI devices

By Architecture

By Field Strength

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Advanced Imaging Technologies

Aging World: Increasing Need for Imaging Technology

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Healthcare Spending

Market Restraints

Regulatory Constraints

Declining Public Insurance Refunds

Macroeconomic Factors

Declining Helium Gas Reserves and Production

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Architecture

Overview

Global Market Shares of MRI Systems by Segment

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

Extremity MRI Systems

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Field Strength

Overview

Significance of Magnetic Strength

Need for High Magnetic Field Strength

Market Segmentation

Market Analysis

Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Market Drivers

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Breakdown by End User

Overview and Market Segmentation

Market Analysis

Chapter 9: Market Breakdown by Region

Global Medical Device Industry Scenario

Global Market for MRI Systems by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

RoW

Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape

Industry Scenario

Factors Controlling the Market

Market Opportunities

Cryogen-Free Pre-clinical MRI Scanners

Scope for Product Innovations

Emerging Markets: A Ray of Hope for Struggling Manufacturers

Market Share

Advantages of Leading Manufacturers

Chapter 11: Company Profiles

Alltech Medical Systems

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Esaote Spa

Fonar Corp.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corp.

Medonica Co. Ltd.

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Time Medical Systems

