The global market for MRI systems should grow from $6.2 billion in 2020 to $7.8 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% for the period of 2020-2025.
This report serves as a guide to understand the medical MRI market extensively in terms of the science, revenues, technology innovations, key manufacturers, and the competitive landscape. In this report, the market estimates are provided considering new sales of MRI machines for human use only. The market estimates for used and refurbished MRI machines will be discussed in a different report.
This report provides an overview and the following information at a regional level for various categories and distribution shares in the market, as well as the competitive landscape
This report includes:
- 49 tables
- Detailed overview of the global markets and technologies for medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- Country specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Middle East and Africa
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Segmentation of the global MRI systems market by geographical region, end user, type, field strength and application areas
- Information on market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, technological advancements and identification of growth inhibiting areas that affect the global market
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry
- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Assessment of vendor landscape and corporate-level profiles of key companies operating for MRI devices market, including Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Alltech Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corp., and GE Healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
- Intended Audience
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Methodology
- Market Estimate
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Overview of MRI Devices
- Definition of an MRI Device
- History of MRI
- MRI Process
- Components of an MRI System
- Types of MRI devices
- By Architecture
- By Field Strength
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Advanced Imaging Technologies
- Aging World: Increasing Need for Imaging Technology
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Healthcare Spending
- Market Restraints
- Regulatory Constraints
- Declining Public Insurance Refunds
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Declining Helium Gas Reserves and Production
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Architecture
- Overview
- Global Market Shares of MRI Systems by Segment
- Closed MRI Systems
- Open MRI Systems
- Extremity MRI Systems
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Field Strength
- Overview
- Significance of Magnetic Strength
- Need for High Magnetic Field Strength
- Market Segmentation
- Market Analysis
Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Market Analysis
Chapter 8: Market Breakdown by End User
- Overview and Market Segmentation
- Market Analysis
Chapter 9: Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Medical Device Industry Scenario
- Global Market for MRI Systems by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- RoW
Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape
- Industry Scenario
- Factors Controlling the Market
- Market Opportunities
- Cryogen-Free Pre-clinical MRI Scanners
- Scope for Product Innovations
- Emerging Markets: A Ray of Hope for Struggling Manufacturers
- Market Share
- Advantages of Leading Manufacturers
Chapter 11: Company Profiles
- Alltech Medical Systems
- Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.
- Canon Medical Systems Corp.
- Esaote Spa
- Fonar Corp.
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Medical Corp.
- Medonica Co. Ltd.
- Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
- Philips Healthcare
- Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Time Medical Systems
