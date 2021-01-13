Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, worldwide 5G system integration market is expected to garner a valuation of USD 45.6 billion by the end of the forecast period. Spike in demand for ultra-high speed internet to offer reduced response time to customers, along with growing adoption of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function visualization (NFV) in network infrastructure are fueling the industry growth. Moreover, rising penetration of collaborative robots and connected sensors is further strengthening the demand for 5G integration solutions.

For the uninitiated, 5G system integration is the process of strategically combining virtual and physical components of the enterprise by leveraging novel and advanced applications/system that enable operations over ultra-fast 5G network.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2963728/

Vertical overview:

Global 5G system integration market from transportation & logistics segment is likely to grow significantly during the analysis period owing to ongoing development of self-driving cars and autonomous vehicles. 5G systems integration enables high-speed communication interaction between objects on-road or by the roadside such as gas stations, and shops, which is crucial in the growing world of connected vehicles.

Application scope:

Global 5G system integration industry from gaming and mobile media segment will witness substantial gains in the coming years as the integration technology promises faster streaming and superior video quality together with a next-gen immersive gaming experience. The greater bandwidth capacity and speed of 5G will efficiently drive multisensory digital HD content offered in technologies such as 3-Dimensional viewing, virtual reality (VR, and Augmented Reality (AR).

Regional outlook:

Global 5G system integration market size spans across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Of these, Europe market is expected to pick up pace in the upcoming years owing to public-private collaborations for deployment of 5G across the region. In fact, a June 2020 publication by the European Commission states that 11 novel horizon 5G infrastructure projects under the 5G public-private partnership (5G-PPP) are expected to commence starting September 2020. The core objective of this partnership is to develop and innovate 5G hardware technology across the region’s cross-border corridor.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/5g-system-integration-market-size-share-trends-analysis-report-by-services-consulting-infrastructure-integration-application-integration-by-vertical-manufacturing-energy-utility-media-entertainment-it-telecom-transportation-logistics-bfsi-healthcare-retail-others-by-application-by-region-segment-forecasts-2020-2027

Global 5G System Integration Market Services Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

Consulting

Application Integration

Infrastructure Integration





Global 5G System Integration Market Vertical Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Others





Global 5G System Integration Market Application Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

Smart City

Industrial Sensors

Collaborate Robot /Cloud Robot

Logistics & Inventory Monitoring

Drone

Wireless Industry Camera

Home and Office Broadband

Gaming and Mobile Media

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)

Remote Patient & Diagnosis Management

P2P Transfers /mCommerce

Intelligent Power Distribution Systems

Others





Global 5G System Integration Market Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Austria

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Malaysia

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa





Global 5G System Integration Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

ZTE Corp.

Wipro Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Sigma Systems, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Radisys Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Keysight Technologies

Infosys Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ECI Telecom Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Capgemini SE

CA Technologies (acquired by Broadcom)

Atos Syntel, Inc.

Altran





Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.1.3. Assumptions

1.2. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources

4. 5G System Integration Market Insights

4.1. 5G System Integration - Industry snapshot

4.2. 5G System Integration Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. 5G System Integration Market Industry trends

5. 5G System Integration Market Assessment by Services

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, By Services, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Consulting

5.3.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Consulting, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Infrastructure Integration

5.4.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Infrastructure Integration, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5. Application Integration

5.5.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Application Integration, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

6. 5G System Integration Market Assessment, by Vertical

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, By Vertical, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Manufacturing

6.3.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Manufacturing, By Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Media & Entertainment

6.4.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Media & Entertainment, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.5. Energy & Utility

6.5.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Energy & Utility, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.6. IT & Telecom

6.6.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by IT & Telecom, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.7. Transportation & Logistics

6.7.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Transportation & Logistics, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.8. BFSI

6.8.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by BFSI, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.9. Healthcare

6.9.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Healthcare, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.10. Retail

6.10.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Retail, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.11. Others

6.11.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Others, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

7. 5G System Integration Market Assessment by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, By Application, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3. Smart City

7.3.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Smart City, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4. Collaborate Robot /Cloud Robot

7.4.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Collaborate Robot /Cloud Robot, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5. Industrial Sensors

7.5.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Industrial Sensors, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.6. Wireless Industry Camera

7.6.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Wireless Industry Camera, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.7. Drone

7.7.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Drone, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.8. Home and Office Broadband

7.8.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Home and Office Broadband, by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.9. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)

7.9.1. Global 5G System Integration Market, by Vehicle-to-everything (V2X), by Region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.10. Gaming and Mobile Media

8. 5G System Integration Market Assessment by Geography

Related Report:

Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Global Telecom Network Infrastructure market is estimated to surpass $100 billion by 2026, according to new research report. With the growing adoption of cellular and other wireless devices, the global telecom network infrastructure market is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast timespan. The growing demand for smart cities across the world in particular, has resulted in increasing number of wireless devices.

The rising demand for enhanced cellular coverage in rural areas is further supporting the growing adoption in the base stations segment. Macrocells are expected to witness high demand as they are more appropriate base stations that can be used for offering connectivity in remote rural areas.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: http://business-newsupdate.com/