LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc., (“Company”) (OTC Pink:VDRM), President and CEO, Dr. Christopher Otiko offers a review of 2020 and provides a summary of his expectations for the coming year 2021.
“Despite the challenges faced by many companies, including ViaDerma during 2020, our Company has been able to make very significant strides forward that have laid the foundation for what we believe could be a record-breaking year,” said Dr. Christopher Otiko, President of ViaDerma.
Some of the highlights of the past 12 months include:
About ViaDerma, Inc.
ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: www.viadermalicensing.com
Any forecast of future performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.
Contact information:
Investor Relations
Email: info@viadermalicensing.com
Phone: 310-374-6111
ViaDerma, Inc.
Beverly Hills, California, UNITED STATES
logo.jpg.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: