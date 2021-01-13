Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Online Food Delivery Market & Volume Share, By Business Model (Platform-to-consumer & Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery), Cities, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Online Food Delivery Market will be worth USD 34.2 Billion by the end of the year 2026.



Online food delivery is the process of ordering food through a website or mobile applications. These applications and web pages offer filters and a wide range of paying methods, like net banking, prepaid cards, and cash on delivery. In the United States online food delivery system is very popular, as it is associated with convenience.

How Online Food Ordering is better than Phone Ordering?

An online food delivery portal helps the client to correctly scan through different variety of menus and the price list of various restaurants. Moreover, online food delivery applications involve the least human interaction, which results in fewer miscommunication and misunderstandings regarding the order placed in that way eliminating the chances of human fault.

Furthermore, currently, there are various technological innovations in online food delivery service. Providers are experimenting with innovative ideas for food delivery methods, by using self-driving cars, robots, and drones; thus, optimistically influencing market growth.

By Cities, New York City is leading the online food delivery market. Restaurant to consumer delivery is dominating during forecast year along with Platform to Consumer delivery. The factor which is driving force to this market is high living standards of individuals, Hectic working schedules, and inflating income levels.

This report provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, demand, and their projections for the Online Food Delivery Market in the United States in the upcoming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. SWOT Analysis

5.1 Strengths

5.2 Weaknesses

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Treats

6. Market Analysis - United States Online Food Delivery

7. Market & Volume Share Analysis

7.1 Market Share - By Business Model

7.1.1 Platform-to-Consumer Delivery

7.1.2 Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery

7.2 Volume share

7.2.1 Business Model

7.2.2 Age (2019)

7.2.3 Gender (2019)

7.2.4 Income-Group (2019)

8. Business Model - Online Food Delivery Market & Volume

8.1 Platform to consumer delivery

8.1.1 Market

8.1.2 Volume

8.2 Restaurant to consumer delivery

8.2.1 Market

8.2.2 Volume

9. Online Food Delivery Penetration Rate

9.1 Platform to consumer delivery

9.2 Restaurant to consumer delivery

10. Market Analysis - Top Cities

10.1 Houston

10.2 Dallas-Fort Worth

10.3 Washington DC

10.4 Atlanta

10.5 Chicago

10.6 Philadelphia

10.7 Boston

10.8 Miami

10.9 New York City

10.10 Others

11. Key Players Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Recent Developments

11.3 Revenues

Dominos

Doordash

Grubhub

Postmates

Uber Eats

