Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Air Purifier Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Technology,by Applications,by CADR Values,and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE Air Purifier Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2020-2026.



UAE air purifier market is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period on account of deteriorating air quality due to growing urbanization, an increasing number of vehicles on roads, and an expanding industrial sector in the country.



Additionally, particulate matter, which is present in high concentrations in arid, desert areas such as the United Arab Emirates, is associated with chronic respiratory diseases and increases the mortality rates of these diseases. The growing awareness among people about the harmful health effects of air pollutants would propel the demand for air purifiers in the country over the coming years.

The air quality in the United Arab Emirates is deemed unsafe based on guidelines issued by the World Health Organization. In 2019, the PM2.5 concentration in the country was approximately 3 times above the WHO exposure recommendation of 10g/m. Government initiatives and corporate efforts to increase awareness about the importance of clean air quality among people would drive the demand for air purifiers in the country over the coming years. Furthermore, people in the UAE tend to spend more time indoors to avoid the heat, thereby propelling concerns about indoor air quality, which would, in turn, bolster the air purifier market in the country during the forecast period.



The coronavirus pandemic is expected to restrict the growth of the air purifier market in the country in 2020, owing to supply chain disruptions, the slowdown of commercial and industrial activities and the unwillingness of people to spend on unessential goods. However, the resumption of commercial and industrial operations, combined with increasing apprehensions among people about health and communicable diseases would drive the market recovery over the coming years.

Based on technology, Type-I air purifiers acquired the majority share in the overall market in revenue terms in 2019 and is expected to maintain its position over the coming years on account of the improved cost/efficiency ratio offered by it, compared to other technologies. Additionally, Type-I air purifiers are expected to witness considerable growth in demand, owing to the preference of people in a relatively new air purifier market to opt for entry level products.



Moreover, the demand for air purifiers from residential and commercial sectors is projected to grow substantially, on account of rising health concerns in households, as well as growing requirement for healthy working conditions in commercial spaces including hospitals and schools.

The UAE Air Purifier market report thoroughly covers the market by technology, applications, and CADR values. The UAE air purifier market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the UAE air purifier market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions

3. UAE Air Purifier Market Overview

3.1. UAE Air Purifier Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2026F

3.5. UAE Air Purifier Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.6. UAE Air Purifier Market - Porter's Five Forces

4. UAE Air Purifier Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. UAE Air Purifier Market Trends

6. UAE Air Purifier Market Overview, By Technology

6.1. UAE Air Purifier Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Technology, 2019 & 2026F

6.2. UAE Type-I (HEPA + Carbon) Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F

6.3. UAE Type-II (HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer) Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F

6.4. UAE Type-III (HEPA + Carbon+ UV) Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F

6.5. UAE Type-IV (HEPA + Carbon + Electrostatic) Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F

6.6. UAE Type-V (HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer + UV + Electrostatic) Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F

6.7. UAE Other Technologies Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F

7. UAE Air Purifier Market Overview, By CADR Values

7.1. UAE Air Purifier Market Revenue and Volume Share, By CADR Values, 2019 & 2026F

7.2. UAE Low CADR Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F

7.3. UAE Medium CADR Air Purifier Market Revenues and Volume, 2017-2026F

7.4. UAE High CADR Air Purifier Market Revenues Volume, 2017-2026F

8. UAE Air Purifier Market Overview, By Applications

8.1. UAE Air Purifier Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2019 & 2026F

8.2. UAE Residential Air Purifier Market Revenues, 2017-2026F

8.3. UAE Commercial Air Purifier Market Revenues, 2017-2026F

8.4. UAE Industrial Air Purifier Market Revenues, 2017-2026F

9. UAE Air Purifier Market Key Performance Indicators

10. UAE Air Purifier Market Product Performance Indicators

11. UAE Air Purifier Market Additional Requirements

11.1. UAE Key Economic Indicators

11.2. UAE Business Environment

11.3. UAE Air Purifier Market- COVID-19 Impact

11.4. UAE Foreign Investment

12. UAE Air Purifier Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1. UAE Air Purifier Market Opportunity Assessment, By Technology, 2026F

12.2. UAE Air Purifier Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2026F

13. UAE Air Purifier Market Competitive Landscape

13.1. UAE Air Purifier Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2019

13.2. UAE Air Purifier Market - Prominent Models, 2019

13.3. UAE Air Purifier Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

14. Company Profiles

14.1. Daikin Middle East & Africa FZE

14.2. Dyson Ltd.

14.3. Hitachi Ltd.

14.4. Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE

14.5. Royal Philips Group

14.6. Samsung Gulf Electronics Co. Ltd.

14.7. Sharp Middle East FZE

14.8. Unilever Group

14.9. Coway Co. Ltd.

14.10. Xiaomi Corporation

14.11. Carrier

14.12. LG Electronics, Inc.

15. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ciiwt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900