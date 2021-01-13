Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glycobiology Market, By Product (Enzymes, Instruments, Reagents and Kits), By Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnostics, Virology, Cell Biology, Oncology, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Glycobiology Market was valued at USD 938.76 Million and is expected to grow at a doubled digit CAGR of 13.83% during the forecast period.



The Global Glycobiology Market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetics, renal diseases, among others, which has increased the demand for personalized medicines. This in turn has increased the drug discovery process around the globe, which is anticipated to positively impact growth of the market during the forecast period.



Also, increasing grants by different governments especially in the developing nations for R&D activities is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years. Furthermore, increasing research activities in glycomics, technological advancements and rising government initiatives is also among the major drivers for the Global Glycobiology Market.



The Global Glycobiology Market is segmented based on product, application, End-user, company, and region. Based on product, the market can be categorized into enzymes, instruments, reagents, and kits. Among the following, enzymes contribute the majority of share in the market nearly about 35%.



Based on enzymes, they can be further bifurcated into glycosidases & neuramidases, glycosyltransferases & sialytransferases, carbohydrate kinases, carbohydrate sulfotransferases, protein sulfotransferases and others. The glycosidases & neuramidases segment is leading the market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to their pivotal role in metabolism, antibacterial defense & pathogenesis, glycosidase probe design for ABPP represents an important task in chemical proteomic & glycomic research.



Based on instruments, the market is fragmented into HPLC, mass spectrometry, MALDI-TOF, antibody arrays, lectin arrays, and others. The HPLC segment is attributed to dominate the market in the coming years. Based on reagents, the market is segmented into glycoproteins, oligosaccharides, monosaccharides, and others.



Based on kits, the glycobiology market is sub-segmented into glycan releasing kit, glycan purification kit, glycan labeling kit, and others.



Regionally, the glycobiology market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the overall glycobiology market owing to the presence of many research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Glycobiology Market include Merck & Co., Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, New England Biolabs, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Waters Corporation, Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bruker Corporation, RayBiotech, Inc., Z Biotech, LLC., Chemily Glycoscience, Dextra Laboratories Ltd., Lectenz Bio, Ludger Ltd, R&D Systems, Inc., Glycotope GmbH, Danaher Corporation, S-BIO (subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories and others.



The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in 2018, Shimadzu Corp. collaborated with premier Biosoft, a global company in the field of bioinformatics solutions, with an aim to introduce its LCMS-9030 Quadrupole Time of Flight (Q-TOF) mass spectrometry system for advance glycomics and lipidomics data research analysis.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Glycobiology Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Glycobiology Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Glycobiology Market based on type of enzyme, type of kit, application, End-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Glycobiology Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Glycobiology Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Glycobiology Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Glycobiology Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Glycobiology Market.

Key Target Audience:

Glycobiology enzymes, kits & instruments, manufacturers, suppliers, distributorsand other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to glycobiology

Market Research and Consulting Firms



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers of enzymes, kits & instruments used in glycobiology techniques, suppliers and partners, End-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope



In this report, the Global Glycobiology Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Glycobiology Market, By Product:

Enzymes

Instruments

Reagents

Kits

Global Glycobiology Market, By Enzyme:

Glycosidases & Neuramidases

Glycosyltransferases & Sialytransferases

Carbohydrate Kinases

Carbohydrate Sulfotransferases

Protein Sulfotransferases

Others

Global Glycobiology Market, By Instruments:

HPLC

Antibody arrays

Lectin arrays

MALDI-TOF

Mass spectroscopy

Others

Global Glycobiology Market, By Kit:

Glycan Releasing Kit

Glycan Labelling Kit

Glycan Purification Kit

Others

Global Glycobiology Market, By Application:

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnostics

Virology

Cell Biology

Oncology

Others

Global Glycobiology Market, By End-user:

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Global Glycobiology Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Glycobiology Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, the analyst offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Companies Mentioned



Merck & Co., Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Waters Corporation

Asparia Glycomics S.L.

Bruker Corporation

RayBiotech, Inc.

Z Biotech, LLC.

Chemily Glycoscience

Dextra Laboratories Ltd.

Lectenz Bio

Ludger Ltd

R&D Systems, Inc.

Glycotope GmbH

Danaher Corporation

S-BIO (subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Japan)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yl6w4q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900