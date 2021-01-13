Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Design Trend Report, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Center console integrated display designs from dual-screen and triple-screen to quint-screen display, for example, have been adopted by quite a few OEMs in 2020, besides the usual console and cluster designs.

Outperforming conventional ones in intelligence and comfort, intelligent cockpits provide more and more electronics in the vehicle and cater to user needs better. They are evolving apace alongside rapid advances in new intelligence technologies and new materials.

Automotive intelligent cockpit design will be headed in the directions below:

The Intelligent cockpit will bear richer versatility.

Multi-channel, fused interaction will become a mainstay in human-vehicle interaction.

3D, multiple screen, large-size display and diversified layout will provide the trends for intelligent cockpit display.

"User experience"-centric cockpit scenario-based interaction modes will become pervasive.

The maturing new materials for intelligent surfaces will likely enable every surface with interaction ability.

Touch feedback will be a key technology for higher level of safety.

Software systems will play a key means to differentiate cockpits.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Design Ideas and Trends of Automotive Intelligent Cockpit

1.1 Status Quo of Intelligent Cockpit Design and Layout

1.1.1 Overview of Automotive Intelligent Cockpit

1.1.2 Development Trends of Automotive Cockpit

1.1.3 Statistics of Cockpits Configured into Main New Vehicle Models, 2020

1.1.4 Cockpit Configurations of Vehicle Models

1.2 Design Trends of Automotive Intelligent Cockpit



2 Design Trends of Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Display

2.1 Cockpit Display Design

2.1.1 Status Quo of Cockpit Display Design

2.1.2 Deployments of Main Companies in Cockpit Display

2.1.3 Development Trends of Cockpit Cluster Display

2.1.4 Deployments of Main Companies in Cluster Display

2.1.5 Status Quo of Cockpit HUD

2.1.6 Deployments of Main Companies in Cockpit HUD

2.2 Design Trends of Cockpit Display



3 Design Trends of Human-Machine Interaction (HMI) for Automotive Intelligent Cockpit

3.1 Status Quo of Automotive Cockpit HMI Design

3.2 Design Trends of Cockpit HMI

3.3 Main Cockpit HMI Design Providers

3.3.1 ThunderSoft

3.3.1.1 HMI Design Tool -- KANZI

3.3.1.2 KANZI HMI Design Flow

3.3.1.3 HMI Design Tool Architecture

3.3.1.4 Cluster Design Platform

3.3.2 CANDERA

3.3.2.1 CGI

3.3.2.2 CGI Studio

3.3.2.3 CGI Largely in Support of Software, Hardware and Ecosystem

3.3.2.4 Cases

3.3.3 Altia

3.3.4 Qt Design

3.3.4.1 Product Architecture

3.3.4.2 Automotive Suite

3.3.4.3 Automotive Suit Tools

3.3.4.4 Automotive Suite Components

3.3.4.5 Functional Safety Architecture

3.3.4.6 Design Tools

3.3.4.7 Development Tools

3.3.4.8 Main Automotive Clients

3.3.5 EB HMI Development Platform

3.3.6 Neusoft HMI Design

3.3.6.1 HMI Design Scheme

3.3.6.2 Intelligent Connect Ecological Platform

3.3.6.3 Full LCD Cluster Design Scheme

3.3.7 Valeo HMI Business

3.3.8 Visteon HMI Business

3.3.9 Bosch HMI

3.3.10 Faurecia HMI



4 Application and Design Trends of Automotive Smart Surface

4.1 Overview of Smart Surface Technology

4.1.1 Overview of Smart Surface

4.1.2 Features of Smart Surface Products

4.1.3 Main Components of Smart Surface

4.1.4 Smart Surface Technological Process

4.1.5 Smart Surface Industry Chain

4.1.6 Products of Main Smart Surface Suppliers

4.2 Design Trends of Smart Surface

4.3 Application Cases of Smart Surface

4.4 Main Providers of Smart Surface Technology Solutions

4.4.1 Covestro's Smart Surface Solutions

4.4.1.1 Cases

4.4.2 Canatu

4.4.2.1 Smart Surface Solutions

4.4.2.2 3D Shaped Touch Coupled with Translucent Fabrics

4.4.2.3 3D Shaped Touch Transparent Control Switch

4.4.2.4 Cases

4.4.3 TactoTek's Smart Surface Products

4.4.3.1 Smart Surface Technology

4.4.3.2 Main Automotive Partners and Customers

4.4.4 Yanfeng's Smart Surface Technology

4.4.5 Continental's Smart Surface Materials

4.4.6 Faurecia's Smart Surface Technology



5 Application and Design Trends of Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Ambient Lighting

5.1 Interior Ambient Lighting Development

5.1.1 Overview of Automotive Ambient Lighting

5.1.2 Classification of Automotive Ambient Lighting

5.1.3 Composition of Automotive Ambient Lighting

5.1.4 Applications of Automotive Ambient Lighting

5.1.5 Interior Ambient Lighting Control Technology

5.1.6 Main Vehicle Body Network Architectures of Interior Ambient Lighting

5.1.7 Evolution of Interior Ambient Lighting

5.1.8 Interior Ambient Lighting Design Flow

5.1.9 Interior Ambient Lighting Industry Chain

5.2 Development Trends of Interior Ambient Lighting

5.3 Interaction Cases of Interior Ambient Lighting



6 Application Trends of Automotive Smart Haptic Feedback Technology

6.1.1 Overview of Haptic Feedback Technology

6.1.2 Demand for Haptic Feedback Technology

6.1.3 Haptic Feedback Modes

6.1.4 Haptic Feedback Technology Industry Chain

6.1.5 Haptic Feedback Products of Main Providers

6.1.6 Haptic Feedback Products of Main Tier1 Suppliers

6.1.7 Main OEMs' Application of Haptic Feedback Technology

6.1.8 Cases

6.2 Main Automotive Haptic Feedback Providers

6.2.1 Tanvas' Versatile Surface Haptic Technology

6.2.2 Borea

6.2.2.1 Patented Haptic Feedback Technology

6.2.2.2 Automotive Haptic Feedback Products

6.2.3 TDK PowerHap

6.2.3.1 Brand-new Products

6.2.3.2 Product Planning

6.2.4 Continental's Haptic Feedback Technology

6.2.4.1 Haptic Feedback Technology

6.2.4.2 Haptic Interaction Display

6.2.4.3 Morphing Control

6.2.5 Bosch's Haptic Feedback Technology

6.2.6 Joyson Electronics' Haptic Feedback Technology



7 Other Emerging Cockpit Interaction Technologies

7.1 Diversified Steering Wheel Designs

7.2 Car Audio

7.3 Intelligent Health Cockpit Layout

