The 13th edition of The Lighting Fixtures market in China offers an accurate and in-deep analysis of the lighting fixtures industry in China, providing data and trends for the period 2014-2019 and forecasts up to 2023.



From one hand, the report analyses the main trends affecting the market over the last five years, considering the production, the consumption, the imports and the exports of lighting fixtures in the country. On the other hand, it offers an analysis of the supply structure and the competitive system, an overview of the distribution system and the main players operating in the market.



International Trade



Lighting fixtures exports and imports are considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin (total lighting, only lighting fixtures, only lighting components). The time frame considered is 2014-2019.



Distribution Channels



The analysis of the distribution system is organized by the following channels:

Contract/Builders

Lighting Specialists

Wholesalers

Lifestyle stores (Furniture stores/chains and department Stores)

DIY stores

E-commerce

A selection of leading e-commerce players, architectural offices and lighting designers operating in China is also included.



Competitive System



Finally, the report offers an analysis of the leading local and foreign players present on the Chinese market and in each segment considered; through sales data, market shares and short profiles.



An address list of more than 300 local and foreign lighting fixtures manufacturer active in China is included.



Among the novelties in the Report: a chapter on smart lighting and other new technologies available in the market; a focus on 22 Chinese cities and estimation of the total lighting market (lighting fixtures, lamps, lighting controls)

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Research tools and methodological notes; Terminology; Other reports in the lighting industry

Basic Data and activity trend

Total lighting market (lighting fixtures, lamps, light controls). Lighting fixtures production, consumption and international trade: total and by market segment. Data available in USD and RMB. The time frame considered is 2014-2019, forecasts 2020-2023

International Trade

Exports and imports of lighting of lighting (lighting fixtures, lighting components, lamps). Data 2014-2019.

Exports and imports of lighting fixtures by country and geographical area of destination/origin (Lighting fixtures and lighting components, only lighting fixtures, only lighting components). Data 2014-2019

Six major exporting and importing countries of lighting fixtures. Data 2014-2019

Supply structure

Focus on LED lighting: LED lighting fixtures consumption, 2014-2019 and forecast 2020-2023. Data available in USD and RMB. Suppliers of LED package

Employment and productivity. Main manufacturing clusters. Financial data

Breakdown of lighting fixtures production by the four main segments (residential-consumer, commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), by style, product type and application.

Distribution

Analysis of the distribution system broken down in the following channels (Direct sales/contract, Lighting specialist retailers, Furniture stores, chains, department stores, Wholesalers, DIY/Hypermarkets, E-commerce). Leading E-commerce players. Focus on furniture chains (selling also lighting fixtures), DIY and Department stores. Selection of leading architects, interior design studios and lighting designers operating in China. Focus on 22 Chinese cities. Reference prices. Fairs and Associations

Competitive system

Total lighting sales and market shares of 60 among the leading Chinese companies. Total lighting fixtures production and market shares of 60 among the leading Chinese companies. Lighting fixtures sales in China and market shares of 60 among the leading local and international companies

Main players in the LED lighting segment (both in term of production and consumption)

For each of the four market segments considered in the report: data on lighting fixtures production and market shares of 60 among the leading Chinese companies; lighting fixtures sales in China and market shares of 60 among the leading local and international companies.

Technical lighting (commercial, industrial, outdoor) is broken down also by application.

Lighting fixtures exports and market shares by Region of destination in selected Chinese companies (Asia and Pacific, Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa)

Demand drivers

Macroeconomic Data (Country indicators). Population and urbanization process. Construction sector and real estate

Appendix: list of companies

