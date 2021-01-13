Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 13th edition of The Lighting Fixtures market in China offers an accurate and in-deep analysis of the lighting fixtures industry in China, providing data and trends for the period 2014-2019 and forecasts up to 2023.
From one hand, the report analyses the main trends affecting the market over the last five years, considering the production, the consumption, the imports and the exports of lighting fixtures in the country. On the other hand, it offers an analysis of the supply structure and the competitive system, an overview of the distribution system and the main players operating in the market.
International Trade
Lighting fixtures exports and imports are considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin (total lighting, only lighting fixtures, only lighting components). The time frame considered is 2014-2019.
Distribution Channels
The analysis of the distribution system is organized by the following channels:
A selection of leading e-commerce players, architectural offices and lighting designers operating in China is also included.
Competitive System
Finally, the report offers an analysis of the leading local and foreign players present on the Chinese market and in each segment considered; through sales data, market shares and short profiles.
An address list of more than 300 local and foreign lighting fixtures manufacturer active in China is included.
Among the novelties in the Report: a chapter on smart lighting and other new technologies available in the market; a focus on 22 Chinese cities and estimation of the total lighting market (lighting fixtures, lamps, lighting controls)
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Basic Data and activity trend
International Trade
Supply structure
Distribution
Competitive system
Demand drivers
Appendix: list of companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mht48v
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
