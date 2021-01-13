Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Satellite Communication - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Maritime Satellite Communication market accounted for $2.19 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.31 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for broadband connections and VSAT connectivity, and high-throughput satellites to unlock cloud and IoT services are the major factors propelling market growth. However, lack of awareness about advanced maritime satellite services is hampering market growth.
Satellite communication technologies help to track the ships and cargo through the globe. VSAT terminals are communication terminals that allow transmitting and receiving text, audio, and video data using satellite broadband Internet services. These terminals operate as geostationary satellites on Ku, Ka, and C bands
Based on the end user, the commercial vessel segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising in trade activities using commercial vessels. Maritime trade continues to expand and bringing benefits for consumers across the globe through competitive logistics costs. With rising manufacturing and global trade, there has been a rise in the number of marine vessels added to the existing fleet. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high demands, specifically in the oil and gas, merchant shipping, mining, and passenger shipping verticals. The APAC region is implementing maritime satellite communication solutions significantly.
Some of the key players profiled in the Maritime Satellite Communication Market include Globecomm Systems Inc, Harris Caprock Communications Inc, Hughe Network Systems LLC, Inmarsat Group Limited, Iridium Communications Inc, KVH Industries Inc, MTN Group Limited, Navarino Telecom SA, Network Innovation Inc, NSSL Global Limited, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Speedcast International Limited, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, Viasat Inc and VT Idirect Inc.
Types Covered:
Components Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Detectors
5.3 Surveillance and Tracking
6 Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Solution
6.3.1 Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)
6.3.1.1 Ku-band
6.3.1.2 C-band
6.3.1.3 Ka-band
6.3.2 Mobile Satellite Service (MSS)
6.4 Service
6.4.1 Tracking and Monitoring
6.4.2 Video
6.4.3 Data
6.4.4 Voice
7 Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Perioperative Care
7.3 Intensive Care Units
7.4 Neurological Care Units
7.5 Coronary Care Units
7.6 Acute/Critical Care
8 Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Coastal Security Services
8.3 Construction
8.4 Government
8.5 Fishing
8.6 Manufacturing
8.7 Leisure Vessel
8.8 Merchant Shipping
8.9 Naval Forces
8.10 Offshore Oil Rigs and Support Vessels
8.11 Passenger Ships
8.12 Commercial Ship
8.13 Naval Vessel
8.14 Commercial Vessels
9 Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Globecomm Systems Inc
11.2 Harris Caprock Communications Inc
11.3 Hughes Network Systems LLC
11.4 Inmarsat Group Limited
11.5 Iridium Communications Inc
11.6 KVH Industries Inc
11.7 MTN Group Limited
11.8 Navarino Telecom SA
11.9 Network Innovation Inc
11.10 NSSL Global Limited
11.11 Singapore Telecommunications Limited
11.12 Speedcast International Limited
11.13 Thuraya Telecommunications Company
11.14 Viasat Inc
11.15 VT Idirect Inc
