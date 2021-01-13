Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Automation - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Network Automation market accounted for $2.36 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $12.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include an increasing network traffic and cloud infrastructure leading to a significant transition in data centers, rising adoption of virtual and software-defined infrastructure, surge in human error rates in manual systems causing network downtime, and increasing adoption of automation technologies such as AI and machine learning. However, availability of open-source automation tools is restraining market growth.
Network automation refers to automating the operations of a computer network. It can be deployed through the integration of hardware and software solutions which can help in managing and executing network processes. Network automation plays a vital role in network virtualization and SD (Software defined) networking, allowing automated provisioning of virtual network functions, for instance, virtual load balancing. Incorporation of network automation benefits are improving efficiency, lowering operational expenses, reducing the possibility of errors, and improving business continuity & agility.
By component, the network automation tools segment is expected to have significant market growth during the forecast period. Network automation tools are the software used for automating the deployment, management, testing, configuration, and operation of physical and virtual devices within the network. Network automation reduces the network operation cost by automating time-consuming manual compliance and configuration tasks. These tools help in enhancing the efficiency of the network operation, as they enable the IT team to deal with errors before they impact the network availability. They also enhance the security compliance of the network (by automating security compliance).
On the basis of geography, North America is estimated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to rising demand for high-speed networks and increasing competition among major players in the networking industry for providing a better customer experience. In North America, enterprises and service providers are continuously changing their network infrastructure to cope with advanced technologies. Moreover, North America is home to many technological innovators.
Some of the key players in Network Automation Market include Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, 6Connect, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., NetBrain Technologies, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Micro Focus International plc, Accenture PLC, BMC Software, Inc., BlueCat Networks, Inc., HCL Technologies, Ltd., Gluware, Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and SolarWinds Worldwide LLC.
