According to this report, the Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles market accounted for $1.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing preference toward high-performance and comfortable fabrics and growing fitness awareness are the major factors propelling market growth. However, increasing involvement in outdoor activities is hampering market growth.



The waterproof breathable textiles are manufactured by merging and piling up cotton yarns together. When showing to water, pores of this densely woven fabric are swollen, thus dropping the size of pores in the fabric.



Based on the fabric, the membrane segment is estimated to have lucrative growth due to its excellent mechanical properties and water resistance. Membranes are extremely thin films made from polymers, and engineered in such a way that they are highly resistant to water penetration, yet allow the passage of water vapour. A membrane is only about 10mm thick and is laminated to a conventional fabric to provide the essential mechanical strength.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a huge population with rising per capita income. Additionally, the region is witnessing rapid growth in the popularity of outdoor and indoor sports are generating a huge demand for sports apparel thereby pouring the demand for waterproof breathable textiles.



Some of the key players profiled in the Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market include Clariant International AG, General Electric Company, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Marmot Mountain, LLC, Mountain Hardwear, Inc., Patagonia Inc., Polartec, LLC, Schoeller Textil AG, Sympatex Technologies GmbH, The Columbia Sportswear Company, HeiQ Materials AG, Jack Wolfskin - Ausrustung fur Draussen GmbH & Co. KGaA, Nextec Applications Inc., Nike, and Toray Industries Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, By Fabric

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Membrane

5.3 Densely Woven



6 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, By Raw Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 ePTFE

6.3 Fluoropolymers

6.4 Polyurethane

6.4.1 Film

6.4.1.1 Laminated

6.4.2 Coated

6.4.2.1 Solvent-borne

6.4.2.2 Waterborne

6.5 Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)

6.6 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

6.7 Polyester Microfilament Yarns

6.8 Polypropylene

6.9 Silk

6.10 Nylon

6.11 Wool

6.12 Viscose Rayon

6.13 Cotton

6.14 High-Density Fabrics (HDF)



7 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Microporous Membranes and Coatings

7.3 Closely Woven Fabrics

7.4 Combination of Microporous and Hydrophilic Membranes and Coatings

7.5 Hydrophilic Membranes and Coatings

7.6 Smart Breathable Fabrics

7.7 Retroreflective Microbeads

7.8 Fabrics Based on Biomimetics



8 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 General Clothing

8.3 Active Sportswear

8.3.1 Snow Sports

8.3.2 Mountain Sports

8.3.3 Motorcycling

8.3.4 Running

8.3.5 Flight Suits

8.3.6 Disaster Rescue Suits

8.4 Protective Clothing

8.4.1 Chemical

8.4.2 Construction

8.4.3 Military

8.5 Accessories

8.5.1 Hats

8.5.2 Bags & Rucksacks

8.5.3 Socks

8.6 Mobitech

8.7 Hometech

8.8 Healthcare

8.9 Outdoor Gears



9 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Footwear

9.3 Gloves

9.4 Garments



10 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Clariant International AG

12.2 General Electric Company

12.3 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

12.4 Marmot Mountain, LLC

12.5 Mountain Hardwear, Inc.

12.6 Patagonia Inc.

12.7 Polartec, LLC

12.8 Schoeller Textil AG

12.9 Sympatex Technologies GmbH

12.10 The Columbia Sportswear Company

12.11 HeiQ Materials AG

12.12 Jack Wolfskin - Ausrustung fur Draussen GmbH & Co. KGaA

12.13 Nextec Applications Inc.

12.14 Nike

12.15 Toray Industries Inc.



