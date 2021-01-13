Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the credible estimates, global cardiovascular information system market was remunerated at USD 848 million in 2019 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% over 2020-2027. Increasing pervasiveness of cardiovascular ailments, emphasis on operation superiority, and efforts towards minimizing medication errors are stimulating the market growth.

As per the study, the market landscape is examined based on type, and mode of operation, wherein different parameters influencing segmental share are enlisted. It further elucidates regional industry prospects and highlights the contribution to the overall remuneration. Moreover, insights about the business profile, product portfolio, and operational region of vendors prevailing in the market sphere are included in the report.

According to data released by World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) take approximately 17.9 million lives every year. On similar lines, American Heart Association cited that in 2016, 17.6 million CVD deaths were recorded, and the number is slated to reach 23.6 million by the year 2030.

For the unaccustomed, cardiovascular information system is research software on digitized platform which enables easy report generation & distribution, while providing swift access to cardiovascular EMRs (electronic medical records) in the form of report, waveform, and image. The system is also employed in vascular solutions, echocardiography, catheterization, and electrocardiography data management.

Ability of cardiologists to take timely and accurate therapeutic decisions, leading to enhanced patient care at lower treatment cost, is propelling the growth of worldwide cardiovascular information systems market. Further, increasing R&D initiatives taken by companies to develop new technologies for cardiac stroke management will sway the business dynamics forward. For instance, Boston Scientific introduced Vici Venous Stent system, which got authorized by U.S. FDA in May 2019, for treating iliofemoral venous obstructive disorders.

On the downside, high cost of system implementation, requirement of expertise, and technical complexities are restraining the global cardiovascular information system industry size.

Enlisting market segmentations:

Based on type, the market is categorized into CPACS (cardiology picture archiving and communication system), and CVIS (cardiovascular information system). While as per mode of operation, global cardiovascular information system market is divided into on-site & cloud-based, and we-based.

Highlighting regional landscape:

Seasoned experts claim that Europe dominated the worldwide cardiovascular information system industry in the recent past and is poised to showcase similar trend over the forthcoming years, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of innovative health-tech, and presence of known vendors in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record a strong CAGR over 2020-2027, on account of surging cases of CVDs, and improving healthcare facilities in developing nations like India and China.

