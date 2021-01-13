Pune, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart PPE technology market size is projected to reach USD 7.70 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. Growing utilization of Industry 4.0 technologies in developing personal protective equipment (PPE) will be a game-changer for this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Smart PPE Technology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Smart Safety Gloves, Smart Shoes, Smart Eyewear, Smart Protective Clothing, Smart Ear Muffs/Plugs, Smart Respirator, Others), By Application (Healthcare & Medical, Fitness & Wellness, Infotainment, Industrial, Military, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-ppe-technology-market-104478
With an aim to enhance the safety of workers laboring in hazardous environments, manufacturers are rapidly adopting smart PPE technologies, powered by Industry 4.0 tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT). For example, wearable sensors based on industrial IoT can help managers identify aberrant worker behavior such as entry into dangerous work environments that can prove detrimental for the worker. A prominent example in this context is the Daqri Smart Helmet that uses augmented reality (AR) to improve safety of workers by providing real-time information of the surroundings and boost efficiency of industrial operations. Another example is Honeywell’s Safety Suite software that allows manufacturers to make a comprehensive assessment of the safety standards across facilities. The integration of smart technologies in PPE is, thus, aiding the progress of this market.
As per the report, the value of the global market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2019. The main highlights of the report include:
Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-ppe-technology-market-104478
Driving Factor
Increasing Adoption of Smart Wearable Devices amid COVID-19 to Boost the Market
The havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic outbreak has forced frontline workers to wear smart devices such as smart helmets and smart watches to screen and detect potentially infected people. For example, in China, Shenzhen-based tech company Kuang-Chi developed smart helmets for police officers to enable to automatically identify a person’s elevated temperature from a 5-meter distance. Similarly, smart helmets were distributed among healthcare workers in Mumbai, India in July 2020 that equipped with thermo-scan sensors to check body temperature during door-to-door screening drive amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the UAE, too, specialist police teams wore smart helmets with thermal scanners to screen people at the Sharjah International Book Fair in November 2020. These helmets not only ensure quick detection of infection in people but also protect frontline workers from catching the infection from patients.
Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-ppe-technology-market-104478
Regional Insights
Stringent Regulation of Workplace Safety to Support Market Growth in North America
At USD 889.9 million, North America dominated the smart PPE technology market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its apex position during the forecast period. The primary reason behind the region’s commanding hold in the market is the implementation of stringent regulations governing workers’ safety, especially in hazardous work environments. Factories and manufacturing units in the region are also speedily deploying advanced PPE technologies among workers, which is further fueling the regional market.
The market in Europe is making steady progress as governments across the European Union are aggressively promoting the integration of smart technologies with PPE wearable devices. In Asia Pacific, on the other hand, rapid industrialization in China and India is anticipated to generate enormous business opportunities for market players in the forthcoming years.
Competitive Landscape
Key Players to Forge Alliances to Gain Prominence
The smart PPE technology market growth is receiving an upward thrust from the increasing number of alliances being forged by key players in this market. These partnerships are empowering companies to expand their market presence, diversify their offerings, and strengthen their global operations.
Industry Developments:
List of Key Companies Profiled in this Smart PPE Technology Market:
Quick Buy- Smart PPE Technology Market : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104478
Major Table of Content:
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Touchpoint (Telephone, Email, Web, Social Media, and Others), By End-User (BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Travel and Transportation and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Type (Access, Analytics, and Campaign) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others (Government and Education)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
Professional Service Automation Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Consulting Firms, Marketing, and Communication Firms, IT Firms, Architecture and Construction Firms, Research Firms, Accounting Firms, Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Digital Payment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Payment Type (Mobile Payment, Online Banking, Point of Sale, Digital Wallet), By Industry (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-smart-ppe-technology-market-10342
Fortune Business Insights
Pune INDIA
FBI LOGO TM.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: