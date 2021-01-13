Pune, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart PPE technology market size is projected to reach USD 7.70 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. Growing utilization of Industry 4.0 technologies in developing personal protective equipment (PPE) will be a game-changer for this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Smart PPE Technology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Smart Safety Gloves, Smart Shoes, Smart Eyewear, Smart Protective Clothing, Smart Ear Muffs/Plugs, Smart Respirator, Others), By Application (Healthcare & Medical, Fitness & Wellness, Infotainment, Industrial, Military, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-ppe-technology-market-104478





With an aim to enhance the safety of workers laboring in hazardous environments, manufacturers are rapidly adopting smart PPE technologies, powered by Industry 4.0 tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT). For example, wearable sensors based on industrial IoT can help managers identify aberrant worker behavior such as entry into dangerous work environments that can prove detrimental for the worker. A prominent example in this context is the Daqri Smart Helmet that uses augmented reality (AR) to improve safety of workers by providing real-time information of the surroundings and boost efficiency of industrial operations. Another example is Honeywell’s Safety Suite software that allows manufacturers to make a comprehensive assessment of the safety standards across facilities. The integration of smart technologies in PPE is, thus, aiding the progress of this market.

As per the report, the value of the global market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2019. The main highlights of the report include:

Actionable insights into the factors driving and restraining the market;

Detailed examination of the market segments;

Granular study of the regional dynamics shaping the market; and

Thorough evaluation of the key market players and their dominant strategies.





Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-ppe-technology-market-104478





Driving Factor

Increasing Adoption of Smart Wearable Devices amid COVID-19 to Boost the Market

The havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic outbreak has forced frontline workers to wear smart devices such as smart helmets and smart watches to screen and detect potentially infected people. For example, in China, Shenzhen-based tech company Kuang-Chi developed smart helmets for police officers to enable to automatically identify a person’s elevated temperature from a 5-meter distance. Similarly, smart helmets were distributed among healthcare workers in Mumbai, India in July 2020 that equipped with thermo-scan sensors to check body temperature during door-to-door screening drive amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the UAE, too, specialist police teams wore smart helmets with thermal scanners to screen people at the Sharjah International Book Fair in November 2020. These helmets not only ensure quick detection of infection in people but also protect frontline workers from catching the infection from patients.





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-ppe-technology-market-104478





Regional Insights

Stringent Regulation of Workplace Safety to Support Market Growth in North America

At USD 889.9 million, North America dominated the smart PPE technology market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its apex position during the forecast period. The primary reason behind the region’s commanding hold in the market is the implementation of stringent regulations governing workers’ safety, especially in hazardous work environments. Factories and manufacturing units in the region are also speedily deploying advanced PPE technologies among workers, which is further fueling the regional market.

The market in Europe is making steady progress as governments across the European Union are aggressively promoting the integration of smart technologies with PPE wearable devices. In Asia Pacific, on the other hand, rapid industrialization in China and India is anticipated to generate enormous business opportunities for market players in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Forge Alliances to Gain Prominence

The smart PPE technology market growth is receiving an upward thrust from the increasing number of alliances being forged by key players in this market. These partnerships are empowering companies to expand their market presence, diversify their offerings, and strengthen their global operations.

Industry Developments:

November 2019: Ansell Limited collaborated with ProGlove to engineer technology-based hand protection solutions to ensure adequate PPE compliance at workplace. The partnership with highlight Ansell’s innovations in industrial IoT to create safe work environments.

Ansell Limited collaborated with ProGlove to engineer technology-based hand protection solutions to ensure adequate PPE compliance at workplace. The partnership with highlight Ansell’s innovations in industrial IoT to create safe work environments. September 2019: Vuzix Corporation introduced the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses as certified PPE in the US and the European Union. Priced at USD 999, the smart glass product will enhance Vuzix’s position as a leading provider of smart glasses and augmented reality technologies in the PPE domain.

List of Key Companies Profiled in this Smart PPE Technology Market:

Karmor Co., Ltd. (Ningbo, China)

Corvex Connected Worker (Minnesota, United States)

Vuzix Corporation (New York, United States)

Seebo Interactive LTD. (California, United States)

uvex Group (Fürth, Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Ansell Ltd. (Richmond, Australia)

Ergodyne Corporation (Minnesota, United States)

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Lübeck, Germany)

DAQRI (California, United States)

MCR Safety (Fürth, Germany)

Intellinium (d'Azur, France)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (Delaware, United States)

3M Company (Minnesota, United States)





Quick Buy- Smart PPE Technology Market : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104478





Major Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTLE Analysis Porter’s Five Force Analysis Supply chain Analysis

Global Smart PPE Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Smart PPE Technology Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Product Type (Value) Smart Safety Gloves Smart Shoes Smart Eyewear Smart Protective Clothing Smart Ear Muffs/Plugs Smart Respirator Others (Smart Communication, smart Watches, etc.) By Application (Value) Healthcare & Medical Fitness & Wellness Infotainment Industrial Military Others (Sports & Adventure, Aerospace, etc.) By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific







TOC Continued..





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Touchpoint (Telephone, Email, Web, Social Media, and Others), By End-User (BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Travel and Transportation and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Type (Access, Analytics, and Campaign) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others (Government and Education)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Professional Service Automation Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Consulting Firms, Marketing, and Communication Firms, IT Firms, Architecture and Construction Firms, Research Firms, Accounting Firms, Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Digital Payment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Payment Type (Mobile Payment, Online Banking, Point of Sale, Digital Wallet), By Industry (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.