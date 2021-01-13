Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Security and Service Market by Component (Solution and Services), Services, Security Type (Physical Security and Network Security), Operation (Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oil and gas security and service market size is expected to grow from an estimated value from USD 25.3 billion in 2020 to USD 32.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.



The oil and gas security and service industry is driven by various factors, such as growing political instability in Middle East and need to ensure compliance with industry regulations in oil and gas security and service market. However, high reliance on existing security solutions can hinder the growth of the market.



The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the oil and gas security and service industry. The pandemic and subsequent response is already exerting pressure on governments, economies, households, and different industries across world. The oil and gas industry, both on shore and offshore, are mostly affected by Stuxnet and Exxon's Torrance. Fluctuation in oil prices and political instability in the MEA and APAC region have set the stage for cyber disasters in the oil and gas industry.



Service segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



According to the deputy director of GCHQ, Brian Lord, the oil and gas industry is the second most susceptible sector to cyber-attacks. The upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors are highly digitalized, which makes them more prone to cyber-attacks. Companies are focusing more on security services to prevent such attacks. Viruses and malware are evolving daily due to which it becomes very difficult for old systems and security patches to identify threats. Consequently, organizations are updating security patches and software to secure themselves from cyber-attacks. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, companies such as NTT Security is started offering managed services to help oil and gas companies to manage their all aspects of cybersecurity. Increase in the number of connected devices, which raises the number of endpoints, has increased cyber issues recently. Moreover, lack of awareness about oil and gas security solutions and services, difficulty in the implementation of the IT technologies, and vulnerabilities associated with the cloud have also affected the oil and gas industry, which provides growth opportunities to service providers.



Solution segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period



Oil and gas companies, which form the backbone of many regions, are facing unprecedented challenges due to various reasons, ranging from geopolitical issues to the obstacles created by the current pandemic. Onshore wells, offshore platforms, and oil and gas pipelines constitute the key assets of energy companies and ensuring the cybersecurity of these assets is critical for companies. To comply with regulations, upkeep asset performance, and utilize business resources optimally, oil and gas companies are switching to cloud technologies. Migration to the cloud makes organizations more vulnerable to cyber-attacks, which call for proper security measures. The increasing number of mobile devices, including personal and those used by field personnel, in utility companies' corporate networks has raised the chances of cyber-attacks. Consequently, the demand for security solutions has catapulted remarkably.



Middle East and Africa to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The oil and gas security and service market in Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise of various terrorist groups and militias and vacuum created due to the ineffective governments in the Middle Eastern and northern African countries is propelling the need for oil and gas security solutions. In North America, there is a tremendous demand for oil and gas security and service.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2014-2025



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Oil and Gas Security and Service Market

4.2 North America: Market, by Component and Country, 2020

4.3 Market, by Component, 2020-2025

4.4 Market, by Operation, 2020-2025



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Expenditure by Oil and Gas Companies on Network and Physical Security

5.2.1.2 Growing Political Instability in Middle East

5.2.1.3 Need to Ensure Compliance With Industry Regulations

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 High Reliance on Existing Security Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunity

5.2.3.1 Adoption of Cloud Technologies in Oil and Gas Industry

5.2.3.2 Rise in Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Security Training Within Oil and Gas Industry

5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Implementation of Comprehensive Security Solutions in Multisite Facilities

5.3 Covid-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Kaztransoil Deployed Erpscan for Its Sap System to Prevent Cyber Attacks and Keep Critical Infrastructure More Secured

5.4.2 a Leading Oil and Gas Company in Us Enhanced Its Industrial Cybersecurity With Help of Moxa

5.4.3 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Company Deployed Solutions Provided by Waterfall Security Solutions to Protect Offshore Exploration and Production from Evolving Cyber Threats

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Oil and Gas Security and Service Market: Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics

5.7.2 Cloud and Mobility

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.9.1 Iso 29001 for Oil and Gas

5.9.2 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

5.9.3 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.1 Adjacent Markets



6 Oil and Gas Security and Service Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Covid-19 Impact

6.1.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2014-2025

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Solution: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2025

6.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by North American Country, 2014-2025

6.2.4 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by European Country, 2014-2025

6.2.5 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by APAC Country, 2014-2025

6.2.6 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by MEA Country, 2014-2025

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2025

6.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by North American Country, 2014-2025

6.3.4 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by European Country, 2014-2025

6.3.5 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by APAC Country, 2014-2025

6.3.6 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by MEA Country, 2014-2025



7 Oil and Gas Security and Service Market, by Service

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Services: Covid-19 Impact

7.1.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Services, 2014-2025

7.2 Risk Management Services

7.2.1 Risk Management Services: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2025

7.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by North American Country, 2014-2025

7.2.4 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by European Country, 2014-2025

7.2.5 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by APAC Country, 2014-2025

7.2.6 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by MEA Country, 2014-2025

7.3 System Design, Integration, and Consulting

7.3.1 System Design, Integration, and Consulting: Market Drivers

7.3.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2025

7.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by North American Country, 2014-2025

7.3.4 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by European Country, 2014-2025

7.3.5 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by APAC Country, 2014-2025

7.3.6 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by MEA Country, 2014-2025

7.4 Managed Services

7.4.1 Managed Services: Market Drivers

7.4.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2025

7.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by North American Country, 2014-2025

7.4.4 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by European Country, 2014-2025

7.4.5 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by APAC Country, 2014-2025

7.4.6 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by MEA Country, 2014-2025



8 Oil and Gas Security and Service Market, by Security Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Physical Security

8.3 Network Security



9 Oil and Gas Security and Service Market, by Operation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Upstream

9.3 Midstream

9.4 Downstream



10 Oil and Gas Security and Service Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 New Solution Launches/Solution Enhancements

11.1.2 Partnerships

11.1.3 Acquisitions

11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.2.1 Star

11.2.2 Emerging Leader

11.2.3 Pervasive

11.3 Start-Up Quadrant

11.3.1 Progressive Companies

11.3.2 Starting Blocks

11.3.3 Responsive Companies

11.3.4 Dynamic Companies

11.4 Market Share, 2020



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Cisco

12.3 Honeywell

12.4 Siemens

12.5 Microsoft

12.6 Nortonlifelock

12.7 Lockheed Martin

12.8 Waterfall Security Solutions

12.9 ABB

12.10 Parsons

12.11 Fortinet

12.12 Trend Micro

12.13 Sophos

12.14 Forescout

12.15 GE

12.16 Nozomi Networks

12.17 Cnl Software

12.18 Moxa

12.19 Synectics

12.20 Intel

12.21 Speedcast

12.22 GPS Security

12.23 Athos

12.24 TSN

12.25 J&G Security

12.26 Booz Allen

12.27 Thales

12.28 HCL

12.29 IBM

12.30 Bae Systems

12.31 Xage Security

12.32 Right to Win



13 Adjacent Markets



14 Appendix

