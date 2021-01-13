Santa Clara, CA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptos Solar Technology, a provider of high-efficiency solar module technology, and Northern Electric Power (NEP), a global manufacturer of microinverters, have joined forces to deploy high-performance AC solutions to the U.S. solar market.

The Silicon Valley based companies have entered a collaborative partnership in which the design and engineering of their products are paired for optimal energy production while lowering the balance of system cost and reducing the installation labor time.

When high-power DNA solar panels from Aptos Solar Technology are coupled with microinverters from NEP, the result is an opportunity for solar contractors to maximize system energy harvest and avoid inverter clipping. This collaboration is revolutionary for the solar industry because as solar panels reach higher power performance, inverter technology is required to keep up. The industry standard in this category has been less than 300Wac per PV module, however, NEP’s “Macroinverters” are capable of 500Wac per PV module. Similarly, NEP’s popular BDM600 provides power to support two PV modules in one microinverter.

“We believe that true innovation advances technology and performance while driving the cost of manufacturing down. Partnering with NEP to produce an AC solution that features the best technology in the industry at the best value to our customers is a natural fit for our team.,” said Frank Pham, Co-Founder & COO of Aptos Solar Technology. “We are confident that the unification of these technologies offers a practical solution for the evolving needs of the industry.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Aptos to deliver tangible benefits of performance, speed and cost effectiveness,” says Ed Heacox, CEO of NEP. “We share the Silicon Valley spirit for leaping ahead of legacy norms to advance the solar industry.”

###

Aptos Solar Technology is a U.S. based solar panel supplier committed to providing innovative and affordable solar technology. Aptos Solar Technology panels are optimized with patented Dual Nano Absorber (DNATM) technology which allows the panel to operate at high efficiencies in extreme temperature environments. Aptos Solar Technology offers solar solutions suitable for utility, commercial, and residential applications. To learn more about Aptos Solar Technology visit www.aptossolar.com, follow @aptossolar on Twitter or connect on LinkedIn.

Northern Electric Power Technology Inc. (NEP) was founded in the USA and has a 10 year history of developing advanced solar power conversion solutions. We have shipped over 300,000 units of our market leading microinverter and rapid shutdown MLPE products to customers in more than 25 countries. NEP has a relentless focus on safety, reliability, cost efficiency and customer focused innovation. NEP is legally formulated as a Benefit Corporation striving for human and shareholder value. Learn more about NEP at www.northernep.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/nep-america/

Attachments

Lexie Lucas Aptos Solar Technology 2103852249 lexie.lucas@aptossolar.com