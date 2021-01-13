New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PVC Cling Film Market Research Report by Thickness, by Type, by Distribution Channel, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007619/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global PVC Cling Film Market is expected to grow from USD 1,504.39 Million in 2020 to USD 2,017.66 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global PVC Cling Film Market is expected to grow from EUR 1,319.07 Million in 2020 to EUR 1,769.12 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global PVC Cling Film Market is expected to grow from GBP 1,172.66 Million in 2020 to GBP 1,572.75 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global PVC Cling Film Market is expected to grow from JPY 160,556.53 Million in 2020 to JPY 215,335.44 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global PVC Cling Film Market is expected to grow from AUD 2,184.57 Million in 2020 to AUD 2,929.91 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the PVC Cling Film to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Up to 10 microns is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Thickness, the PVC Cling Film Market studied across Above 20 microns, Between 10 to 15 microns, Between 15 to 20 microns, and Up to 10 microns. The Up to 10 microns commanded the largest size in the PVC Cling Film Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Machine Film is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Type, the PVC Cling Film Market studied across Machine Film and Manual Film. The Manual Film commanded the largest size in the PVC Cling Film Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Machine Film is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Online is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Distribution Channel, the PVC Cling Film Market studied across Offline and Online. The Offline commanded the largest size in the PVC Cling Film Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Online is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Household is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Application, the PVC Cling Film Market studied across Household and Industrial. The Industrial further studied across Bakery & Confectionary, Consumer Goods & Retail, Cosmetics & Healthcare, Dairy Products, Foodservice Outlets, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood. The Industrial commanded the largest size in the PVC Cling Film Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Household is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the PVC Cling Film Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific commanded the largest size in the PVC Cling Film Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global PVC Cling Film Market including ADEX S.r.l., Allen Plastic Industries Co., Ltd., Alpfilm, Amcor PLC, Anchor Packaging, LLC, Berry Global Inc., CeDo Ltd., Decofilm S.p.A., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ergis S.A., Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd., Folien GmbH Monheim, Fuji Seal International, Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Mirel Vratimov A.S., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, POLIFILM GmbH, Reynolds Consumer Products, Scientex Berhad, Sigma Stretch Film, and Thong Guan Industries Berhad.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The 360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the PVC Cling Film Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window:

The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global PVC Cling Film Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global PVC Cling Film Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global PVC Cling Film Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global PVC Cling Film Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global PVC Cling Film Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global PVC Cling Film Market?

