Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the global divinylbenzene market size was estimated at $55 million in 2019 and is slated to surpass $85 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top winning strategies, wavering industry trends, drivers & opportunities, top investment avenues, competitive scenarios, market estimations & size.

The increasing high- end research activities in the field of genomics, proteomics, drug discovery, and for the conversion of basic research to clinical research owing to emergence of novel diseases like coronavirus is witnessing favourable growth to divinylbenzene market.

Divinylbenzene market from DVB 80 type anticipated to grow with CAGR of over 6% by the end of 2026 owing to increasing its usage in lithium-sulfur batteries. Owing to its high reactivity it can be co-polymerized with sulfur and used as a cathode material in lithium-sulfur batteries. Lithium-sulfur batteries are usually considered promising battery systems owing to its high energy density, high theoretical capacity as well as natural abundance of sulfur.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4882

Divinylbenzene market from DVB 55 grade type is projected grow with CAGR of over 5.0% owing to increasing nanotechnology in the production and development process of batteries by manufacturers, in order to improve combability of power supplies.

Divinylbenzene market by application such as chromatographic resin is likely to gain traction with a CAGR over 6.5 % due to increasing its usage in biotechnology and biopharma for protein purification. Increasing application of ion exchange in the purification and softening of water in various end use industries is likely to boost the market demand.

The European divinylbenzene market is anticipated to gain traction with the CAGR of 5 % owing to increasing demand for chromatography by the biopharmaceutical and food industries. Furthermore, the rising demand for the separation of biological drugs, such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and other recombinant proteins should support market growth in the region. Thereby, an increase in research activities is fueling the use of chromatography resin and attribute towards the market growth of divinylbenzene market in the region.

Asia Pacific divinylbenzene market has a dominant market share, and the industry is further stipulated to grow owing to initiative taken by government sector to improve public infrastructures such as roads, railways and transportation modes.

Request for customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4882

Some of the key players operating in the market are Shandong Bluestar Dongda Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Evergreen New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Andeli New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co., Ltd, Dupont, Sigma Aldrich, TCI Chemicals, Alfa Aesar, ABCR GmbH, Clearsynth, Deltech Corporation LLC, Jiangsu Danhua, Angene International Limited, Alfa Chemistry, AA Blocks, BroadPharm, 3B Scientific (Wuhan) Corporation Ltd., ChemTik, King Scientific, Sinfoo Biotech, Aaron Chemicals, Haihang Group and others.

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting, and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

GMIPulse , our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top-level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision-makers.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com