Winston-Salem, NC, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 40 years Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, has reinvented technology and data platforms to help clients revolutionize their business. In 2020 in particular, the company experienced incredible momentum for its retail offerings, including the launch of Inmar Intelligence Retail Cloud, the introduction of an e-commerce platform for grocery and everyday products that consumers need, and the introduction of SPINS and Ibotta as Platform Accelerators within the Innovator Ecosystem. Additional company milestones include the newly launched InmarPay™ and announcements of partnerships with Fulfillment.com and Happy Returns. Inmar Intelligence also expanded its leadership team with the appointments of Spencer Baird as EVP & President, MarTech and John Helmle as EVP & President, FinTech.

Beyond this, Inmar Intelligence has leveraged survey data over the past year in order to help clients adapt and adjust to the ever-evolving changing consumer behaviors. This data enabled Inmar Intelligence to support continuous strategic decision-making for its clients now and for the future. Recent survey topics included brand loyalty during the pandemic, contactless payments and stockpiling.

“Inmar has long been seen as a trusted intermediary, and we are incredibly proud of our success throughout 2020, which proved to be a very challenging year for everyone,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “Our technology and data offerings have always been built with our clients’ business outcomes in mind and as we look to the future, we will continue to innovate in ways that tackle the complexities of the market and position our clients at the top of their industries.”

A snapshot of Inmar’s momentum in 2020 includes:

Launch of Retail Cloud

Inmar Intelligence’s Retail Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of media, incentives and commerce solutions that redefine the future of consumer retail engagement and retail media networks.With the Retail Cloud, retailers can create a seamless omnichannel experience for their shoppers, imperative for sustained competitive advantage and customer loyalty.

Launch of Independent Retailer e-Commerce Platform

Inmar Intelligence launched its e-commerce platform for independent grocery retailers, which creates an enhanced digital shopping solution in four weeks or less. This new e-commerce platform, powered by Inmar’s Retail Engagement Platform, combines front and back-end features for driving sales while reducing waste. In addition to the online shopping functionality, the integrated solution gives the grocery retailer access to promotion, loyalty and media features to accelerate growth and consumer engagement.

Expansion of the Innovator Ecosystem

Inmar’s Innovator Ecosystem accelerates innovation by integrating best-in-class technology, analytics and media companies from around the world with Inmar’s existing comprehensive and deep technology solutions set. The Ecosystem provides retailers and CPGs with a superior return on investment, increased transparency regarding shopper behavior and campaign performance, and a significantly improved shopper experience. Last year, Inmar added two Platform Accelerators to the Innovator Ecosystem:

Ibotta - the first content technology Platform Accelerator in Inmar Intelligence’s Innovator Ecosystem. Through this joint agreement, Ibotta extends cash-back offer capabilities to Inmar Intelligence’s vast retailer network and platform, and Inmar Intelligence becomes the exclusive provider for social influence services in Ibotta campaigns, tapping into a proven portfolio of influencer products and a vetted community of influencers.

SPINS - together with Inmar Intelligence, provides tools to help retail and brand partners enrich engagement with shoppers online and in-store and provide exclusive targeting capabilities using granular, meaningful and functional product attributes that connect shopper and market intent, benefit and need. Inmar Intelligence's media activation capabilities, loyalty, promotions and e-commerce deliver improved targeting of offers and content to premium audience segments at every touchpoint.

Inmar and Fulfillment.com

Inmar in agreement with Fulfillment.com provides online retailers with the first, true end-to-end e-commerce solution, covering the complete spectrum of fast, reliable e-commerce product fulfillment and movement of returns back into saleable stock with no transportation expense.



Inmar and Happy Returns

Inmar Intelligence and Happy Returns announced an agreement where Inmar will be a reseller of Happy Returns’ Returns Bar and Online Returns Exchange Services (ORES). Inmar’s returns processing and data services have combined with Happy Returns’ best-in-class ORES capabilities, creating an easier returns process for shoppers and a more profitable one for retailers and brands.

InmarPay™

A unified omnichannel payment platform that drives profitability by connecting consumer engagement and payments for retailers, pharmacies and CPG manufacturers. The platform, powered by Aurus, handles all merchant non-cash transactions seamlessly across all in-store and digital sales channels as well as contactless payment types.

Appointment of Spencer Baird

Spencer Baird joined Inmar Intelligence in 2020 as Chief Transformation Officer. Baird has over 18 years of executive leadership experience in grocery retail, e-commerce and Consumer Packaged Goods working with industry behemoths including HJ Heinz, The Dannon Company, Kellogg Company, Ahold Delhaize and Peapod. He has been tasked with helping guide and accelerate the development of solutions across marketing, commerce and operations to facilitate and accelerate the industry’s digital transformation.

Appointment of John Helmle

Inmar Intelligence appointed John Helmle as EVP & President, FinTech. Helmle oversees the execution of Inmar’s financial workflow and payment processing on behalf of clients in the B2B, B2C and G2C segments while delivering the greatest possible ROI from clients’ investments with Inmar. Prior to this, Helmle was senior vice president of transformation at Inmar Intelligence and held multiple roles in finance and accounting, including mergers and acquisitions.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please visit www.inmar.com.

###

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data and workflows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation.

Throughout our 40-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

Holly Pavlika Inmar Intelligence (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com