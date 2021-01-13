London, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest publication, titled “Urinalysis Market by Product (Pregnancy and Fertility Test, Dipstick, Reagent, Automatic, Semi-automatic, POC Analyzer), Application (Pregnancy, Diabetes, Kidney Disease, UTI), End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Laboratory, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2027”, Meticulous Research® states that the urinalysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 reach $2.19 billion by 2027.

A urinalysis is a laboratory test that enables clinicians to detect problems that can be observed through urine examination. Many illnesses and disorders, such as diabetes and kidney diseases, affect the body, and hamper the removal of waste and toxins. In some cases, urinalysis can reveal various diseases, which may have remained unnoticed due to the lack of striking symptoms such as glomerulonephritis and chronic urinary tract infections. Urinalysis is generally performed before surgery, as a preliminary examination during pregnancy, or for routine medical checkups.

This growth of the overall urinalysis market is primarily driven by the rising global prevalence of kidney diseases and urinary tract infections, the growing geriatric population, the introduction of technologically advanced diagnostics, and the increasing adoption of point-of-care devices for urinalysis. However, the presence of ambiguous regulatory frameworks is expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Initially, the technique was regarded as a necessary, labor-intensive procedure that provided invaluable but limited information for clinicians. However, in recent years, various innovations have been introduced, and new technologies have been integrated to improve the clinical outcomes of the technique with high-accuracy testing instruments and reagents. Recently, a new generation of analyzers that integrates and automates the two primary functions: chemistry and microscopic particle analysis have been introduced. For instance, the UN-2000 is an integrated system manufactured by Sysmex Corporation (Japan). It features the UD-10, a urinalysis digital imaging system, and the UF-5000, a fully automated urine particle analyzer, to increase the efficiency of the urine particle analysis. AVE Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China) manufactures the AVE-772 integrated urinalysis analyzer, a combination of aurine-formed elements analyzer and a urine analyzer. This system can analyze 11-14 parameters in the sample with microscopic measurements of cells, including RBCs, WBCs, epithelial cells, crystals, casts, mucus, yeast, and bacteria. Significant advances have been made by improving the quantitative reading of urinary test strips, integrating dilution parameters in test strip readers, and adopting reflectometry and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology to enhance analytical sensitivity.

The urinalysis market studied in this report is segmented based on product type {consumables (pregnancy & fertility tests, dipsticks, and others), instruments (automated urine analyzers and point-of-care analyzers)}, application {disease screening and pregnancy & fertility testing}, and end user (hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, homecare settings, and research laboratories and institutes).

On the basis of product type, the consumables segment is estimated to dominate the overall urinalysis market. The major share of this segment is mainly attributed to the frequent adoption of various consumables owing to their cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and wide availability; and innovation in the consumables to be used in urinalysis procedures.

On the basis of application, the disease screening segment dominated the overall urinalysis market in 2020. The major share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing incidences of various diseases, the growing emphasis on early disease detection and prevention, and continuous launches of urinalysis products for disease screening.

On the basis of end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the overall urinalysis market in 2020. Factors such as the higher purchasing power of hospitals & clinics, well equipped operating & diagnostic rooms, the presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, ease of accessibility, and better health coverage from various private and group insurance plans support the segment’s largest share. On the other hand, the home care settings segment is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to recent innovations in point-of-care devices and the availability of home-based kits to analyze urine in home care settings.

Geographically, the global urinalysis market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. North America commanded the largest share of the global urinalysis market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The North American region's large share is mainly attributed to the growing instances of kidney disease in the region, high investments in healthcare facilities, and growing government support for research activities. However, the China market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the accelerated economic growth, growing aging population in the region, government investments towards improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investments by the major market players in the country.

Some of the key players operating in the global urinalysis market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Germany), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Urit Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd. (China), and 77 Elektronika Kft. (Hungary) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Urinalysis Market, by Product

Consumables Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Dipstick Other Consumables

Instruments Automated Urine Analyzers Biochemical Urine Analyzers Sediment Urine Analyzers Semi-Automated Urine Analyzers Integrated Urine Analyzers Point-of-care Analyzers



Urinalysis Market, by Application

Disease Screening Urinary Tract Infections Kidney Diseases Diabetes Other Diseases

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Urinalysis Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Urinalysis Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

