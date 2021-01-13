Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles (*including electric vehicles)), By Application Type, By Component Type, By Material Type, By Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market stood at USD 47.98 Billion in 2019, in value terms, and is projected to surpass USD 67.53 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.63% in the next five years. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing demand for automobiles and inclination towards quality aspect of vehicles. Nowadays, auto-makers are focusing on wires which occupies less space and are lighter in weight. Electrical subsystems form an integral component to transfer energy for functioning of different components or parts of the vehicles which is driving the automotive wiring harness market. However, high replacement cost and lack of efficacy among workers required for the crimping process can hamper the growth of the market.



The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market is segmented based on vehicle type, application, material and region. In terms of vehicle type, passenger car led the market with share of 75.10% in 2019. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to increased vehicle registrations and growing disposable income.



Regionally, in 2019, Asia Pacific dominated the market, this is due to the growing infrastructure, rising demand for safety, low labor cost and growing automotive manufacturing. Due to presence of leading players in countries such as China, India, the region is projected to continue dominance until 2025.



Some of the major players operating globally in automotive wiring harness market are Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Aptiv Plc, Lear Corporation, Yura Corporation Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Group, Leoni AG, Fujikura Automotive Ltd., Spark Minda, and PKC Group Oy.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of Automotive Wiring Harness which covers production, demand, supply, and net inventory status of Automotive Wiring Harness globally.

To analyze and forecast the market size of Automotive Wiring Harness, in terms of value as well as volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market based on vehicle type, application type, component type, material type and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches etc., in the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market.

To perform the study, the publisher conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research. Initially, the publisher prepared an exhaustive list of Automotive Wiring Harness manufacturers and suppliers operating globally. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analysed product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major Automotive Wiring Harness supplier across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size for the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market by using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers' volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as Canadian Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles (*including electric vehicles))

6.2.2. By Application (Body Harness, Chassis Harness, Engine Harness, Speed Sensors Harness and Others)

6.2.3. By Component (Connectors, Wires and Others)

6.2.4. By Material Type (Aluminum, Copper and others)

6.2.5. By Company

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe & CIS Countries Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. Europe & CIS: Country Analysis



9. North America Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.4. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index

11.4. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Price Point Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Yazaki Corporation

15.2. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

15.3. Aptiv Plc

15.4. Lear Corporation

15.5. Yura Corporation Ltd.

15.6. Samvardhana Motherson Group

15.7. Leoni AG

15.8. Fujikura Automotive Ltd.

15.9. Spark Minda

15.10. PKC Group Oy



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



