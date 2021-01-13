New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nonwoven Fabrics Market Research Report by Function, by Technology, by Polymer Type, by Layer, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007614/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market is expected to grow from USD 34,517.26 Million in 2019 to USD 49,904.59 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market is expected to grow from EUR 30,819.84 Million in 2019 to EUR 43,757.29 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market is expected to grow from GBP 27,049.52 Million in 2019 to GBP 38,900.33 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market is expected to grow from JPY 3,762,656.94 Million in 2019 to JPY 5,326,084.60 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market is expected to grow from AUD 49,660.16 Million in 2019 to AUD 72,468.10 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Nonwoven Fabrics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Non-Disposable is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Function, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market studied across Disposable and Non-Disposable. The Disposable commanded the largest size in the Nonwoven Fabrics Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Non-Disposable is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Spunbond is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Technology, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market studied across Dry Laid, Spunbond, and Wet Laid. The Spunbond commanded the largest size in the Nonwoven Fabrics Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The PP is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Polymer Type, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market studied across PE, PET, PP, Rayon, and Wood Pulp. The PE commanded the largest size in the Nonwoven Fabrics Market in 2019. On the other hand, the PP is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Single Layer is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Layer, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market studied across Multilayer and Single Layer. The Single Layer commanded the largest size in the Nonwoven Fabrics Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Medical is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Application, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market studied across Automotive, Building & Construction, Consumer Products, Filtration, Hygiene, and Medical. The Hygiene further studied across Adult Incontinence, Baby Diapers, Feminine Hygiene, and Wipes. The Medical further studied across Bandages, Instrument Wraps, Mask, Sponges, Surgical Drapes, and Surgical Gowns. The Hygiene commanded the largest size in the Nonwoven Fabrics Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Medical is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Americas is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific commanded the largest size in the Nonwoven Fabrics Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Americas is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market including Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd., Avgol Ltd., Bayteks Teknik Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.?, Berry Global Inc., Cygnus Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Fiberwebindia Ltd, Fitesa S.A., Freudenberg SE, Hollingsworth & Vose, Hydroweb GmbH, Johns Manville, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd., Lydall, Inc., P.H. Glatfelter Company, PFNonwovens Group, Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co.,ltd, Suominen Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., and TWE GmbH & Co. KG.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The 360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Nonwoven Fabrics Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window:

The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



