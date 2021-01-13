New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “High Throughput Process Development Market By Product & Services (Consumables, Instruments, Software, and Services), By Molecule Type (Mammalian Cell Culture & Microbial Fermentation, Process Development & Optimization, and Others), By Process Type (Upstream Process, and Downstream Process), By End User (Biopharmaceuticals, Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations, and Academic & Research Institutes): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global High Throughput Process Development Market was estimated at USD 279 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 715 million by 2026. The global High Throughput Process Development Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The Global High Throughput Process Development Market Is Powered By Rising R&D Investment, Technical Developments In Process Development, and Growth In The Biopharmaceutical Industry.

High throughput process development shortens the time of development while increasing the amount of knowledge available during the development of early processes. Using 96-well philter plates, analyzing chromatographic conditions can be done in parallel. As a consequence, it is possible to simultaneously test a large number of experimental conditions. This makes it possible to define a broad experimental space and supports the concept of a well-established space for process design where process parameters that need to be monitored and managed are comprehended.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Rising R&D investment, technical developments in process development, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing pressure to reduce production costs are the key drivers of growth in the high throughput process development business. However, the high cost of technology and equipment and the lack of adequate infrastructural facilities may hinder the growth of this market over the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the growth in the outsourcing trend has resulted in the emergence of contract manufacturers as the market's leading end-user. The growth of the industry is due to government supports in infrastructure development to broaden private and public partnerships in emerging economies. In several countries, the trend towards outsourcing is also growing. Increased research and development investment is also fueling the growth of the sector. The increase in the supply of improved and quality biological materials and the decrease in product development timelines would also boost the demand over the forecast period.

Top Market Players

Some of the leading and top companies in the high throughput process development market contain GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Sartorius AG., Agilent Technologies, Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf, and Tecan Trading Ag among others.

The high throughput process development market is segmented based on product & services, molecule type, process type, end-user, and region. On the basis of product & services segmentation, the market is classified into consumables, instruments, software, and services. The consumables are further segmented into microtiter plates, miniature repacked columns, micropipettes and pipette tips, and others. The consumables segment holds the highest global market share for the high throughput process development market in 2019. In terms of molecule type, the market is categorized into mammalian cell culture & microbial fermentation, process development & optimization, and others. Based on process type, the market is bifurcated into the upstream processes and downstream processes. In terms of end-user segmentation, the market is bifurcated into biopharmaceuticals, contract research & manufacturing organizations, and academic & research institutes. The biopharmaceutical companies have accounted for the highest market share in 2019. The contract research &manufacturing organizations segment is expected to grow at a fast pace owing to higher R&D investments by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug manufacturing.

The increasing pressure to reduce production costs and the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry is having a major effect on the high-performance process development market worldwide. Since the implementation of high throughput processes addresses the issues of reducing development time and developing strong and scalable processes through improving process awareness, its adoption rate has risen significantly worldwide. This demand is also significantly boosted by the utility of high instruments in the parallel screening of chromatography problems and media while saving adequate time for system developers.

Browse the full “High Throughput Process Development Market By Product & Services (Consumables, Instruments, Software, and Services), By Molecule Type (Mammalian Cell Culture & Microbial Fermentation, Process Development & Optimization, and Others), By Process Type (Upstream Process, and Downstream Process), By End User (Biopharmaceuticals, Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations, and Academic & Research Institutes): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/high-throughput-process-development-market

The high throughput process development market research report delivers an acutevaluationand taxonomy of the high throughput process development industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different product & services, molecule type, process type, end-user, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

In terms of geography, North America accounted for the largest global market share for the high throughput process development. Factors such as growing R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, increasing demand for technical instruments to improve the quality of biological materials production, increasing demand to reduce the timelines for product creation, collective pressure to reduce the cost of biological materials production, and the presence of major players in this region are augmenting the market growth. Europe is witnessing a steady growth in its demand for the production of high throughput process development, which is expected to continue in coming years. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to pose a significant threat to the leading regional markets in terms of the growth rate during the forecast period. Growing government funding for infrastructural growth, expanding private-public partnerships, increasing outsourcing patterns, and increasing expenditure on research and development activities are the key factors behind the substantial increase in the Asia Pacific market for high throughput process development.

The taxonomy of the high throughput process development market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global High Throughput Process Development Market: Product & Services Analysis

Consumables Miniature Repacked Columns Microtiter Plates Micropipettes and Pipette Tips Others

Instruments

Software

Services

Global High Throughput Process Development Market: Molecule Type Analysis

Mammalian Cell Culture & Microbial Fermentation

Process Development & Optimization

Others

Global High Throughput Process Development Market: Process Type Analysis

Upstream Process

Downstream Process

Global High Throughput Process Development Market: End User Analysis

Biopharmaceuticals

Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Key Insights from Primary Research

The robust developments in emerging countries in the Asia Pacific are supposed to display the highest growth in the regional market over the forecast era.

The companies are supposed to invest in R&D to innovate the better product. Innovation will open new opportunities for the high throughput process development thus is expected to propel the industry demand in the upcoming years.

The consumables category of the product and service segment holds the highest global market share for the high throughput process development market in 2019

The biopharmaceutical companies have accounted for the highest market share in 2019. The contract research & manufacturing organizations segment is expected to grow at a fast pace owing to higher R&D investments by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug manufacturing.

