Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Needle Free Injection System Market is expected to grow from USD 16.16 Billion in 2020 to USD 27.34 Billion by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Needle Free Injection System Market is expected to grow from EUR 14.17 Billion in 2020 to EUR 23.97 Billion by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Needle Free Injection System Market is expected to grow from GBP 12.60 Billion in 2020 to GBP 21.31 Billion by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Needle Free Injection System Market is expected to grow from JPY 1,725.40 Billion in 2020 to JPY 2,918.12 Billion by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Needle Free Injection System Market is expected to grow from AUD 23.47 Billion in 2020 to AUD 39.70 Billion by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Needle Free Injection System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Technology, the Needle Free Injection System Market studied across Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors, Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors, Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors, and Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors. The Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors commanded the largest size in the Needle Free Injection System Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Product , the Needle Free Injection System Market studied across Fillable Needle-Free Injectors and Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors. The Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors commanded the largest size in the Needle Free Injection System Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Liquid-based needle free injectors is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Type of Medication, the Needle Free Injection System Market studied across Liquid-based needle free injectors, Powder-based needle free injectors, and Projectile/depot-based needle free injectors. The Liquid-based needle free injectors commanded the largest size in the Needle Free Injection System Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Reusable Needle-Free Injectors is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Usability, the Needle Free Injection System Market studied across Disposable Needle-Free Injectors and Reusable Needle-Free Injectors. The Disposable Needle-Free Injectors commanded the largest size in the Needle Free Injection System Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Reusable Needle-Free Injectors is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Intra dermal injectors is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Site of Delivery, the Needle Free Injection System Market studied across Intra dermal injectors, Intramuscular injectors, and Subcutaneous injectors. The Intramuscular injectors commanded the largest size in the Needle Free Injection System Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Intra dermal injectors is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Homecare Settings is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on End-user, the Needle Free Injection System Market studied across Homecare Settings, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies, and Research Laboratories. The Hospitals and Clinics commanded the largest size in the Needle Free Injection System Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Homecare Settings is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Vaccine is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Application, the Needle Free Injection System Market studied across Insulin Delivery, Oncology, Pain Management, and Vaccine. The Insulin Delivery commanded the largest size in the Needle Free Injection System Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Vaccine is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the Needle Free Injection System Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest size in the Needle Free Injection System Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Needle Free Injection System Market including Aijex Pharma International Inc., Amsino International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Covestro AG, Crossject SA, D’Antonio Consultants International, Inc., Endo International PLC, European Pharma Group B.V., Ferring B.V., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medical International Technology, Inc., PenJet Corporation, PharmaJet, Inc., Portal Instruments, Inc., and Zogenix, Inc..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The 360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Needle Free Injection System Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window:

The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Needle Free Injection System Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Needle Free Injection System Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Needle Free Injection System Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Needle Free Injection System Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Needle Free Injection System Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Needle Free Injection System Market?

