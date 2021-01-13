London, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest report, titled “Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market by Component, Dimensions, Imaging Technique (Film-Based Imaging, Digital Imaging), Vertical (Oil and Gas, Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027”, Meticulous Research® states that the industrial X-Ray inspection systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to reach $919.1 million by 2027.

Industrial X-ray inspection systems are used in a wide range of industry verticals. These systems are very effective in uncovering subsurface defects, such as voids and cracks in various solid materials, such as metal, plastic, composites, silicon, and rubber. This is a critical step in product R&D, manufacturing, fabrication, or installation processes.

The industrial X-ray inspection systems market's growth is mainly attributed to the stringent government regulations regarding the safety of assets, increasing consumer awareness for quality standards, and rising security concerns in the strategic infrastructure installations. Moreover, increasing automation in digital X-ray systems, miniaturization of X-ray systems for higher mobility, and increasing user-friendliness due to technological advancements in hardware provides significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented the overall industrial X-ray inspection systems market based on component (hardware, software, support services, and consumables), dimensions (2D and 3D), imaging technique (film-based and digital imaging), vertical (oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, electronics & semiconductor, public infrastructure, power generation, manufacturing, food & beverage, and other verticals), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on component, the overall industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into hardware, software, support services, and consumables. In 2020, the hardware segment is poised to command the largest share of the overall industrial X-ray inspection systems market. Technological advancements in radiation sources, flat-panel detectors, and tubes increase the user-friendliness and efficiency of X-ray inspection systems, thereby driving the growth of this segment.

Based on imaging technique, in 2020, the digital imaging segment is projected to command the largest share of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market. Digital imaging techniques are used to mitigate chemical hazards associated with the X-ray process, reduce the amount of radiation required to produce images, enhance image quality, and lower operation and maintenance costs.

In 2020, North America is expected to command the largest share of the global industrial X-ray inspection systems market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The major share of this region is mainly attributed to the stringent government safety regulations for the automotive and aerospace sector and the rapid growth in power generation, oil & gas, and defense industries.

Based on vertical, in 2020, the electronics & semiconductor segment commanded the largest share of the overall industrial X-ray inspection systems market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large-scale digitalization, automation, and miniaturization of electronic devices, which, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for sophisticated plasma control and x-ray inspection solutions in the electronics & semiconductor sector.

The report provides competitive intelligence in terms of financials, growth strategies, product portfolios, and geographical presence of the key players in this market, including North Star Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), Nordson DAGE (U.K.), YXLON International GmbH (Germany), VJ Group, Inc. (U.S.), 3DX-Ray Ltd (U.K.), VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH (Germany), Smiths Detection, Inc. (U.S.), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), GE Measurement and Control (U.S.), OSI Systems (U.S.), Ishida Co. Ltd. (Japan), Comet Holding AG (Switzerland), Micro-Poise Measurement Systems LLC (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Support Services

Consumables

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Imaging Technique

Film-based Imaging

Digital Imaging Direct Radiography Computed Tomography Computed Radiography



Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Dimensions

2D X-ray Systems

3D X-ray Systems

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Vertical

Oil & Gas Transmission Pipeline Monitoring Subsea Pipeline Monitoring Storage Tank Monitoring Refinery Plant Monitoring

Aerospace Aircraft Maintenance Composite Material Analysis

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor PCB Inspection Automated Optical Inspection Wafer Inspection Solder Joint Inspection Others (Sensors, Electromechanical Packages, and Insulators)

Public Infrastructure Railway Tracks Bridges & Tunnels Airport Security

Power Generation Renewable Energy Plants Nuclear Power Plants Non-renewable Energy Plants

Manufacturing Plant Health Monitoring Product Quality Control Additive Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Other Verticals

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



