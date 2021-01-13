Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Solar Microinverter Market, By Type (Single Phase and Three Phase), By Connectivity (Integrated, Standalone), By Application (Residential, Commercial, PV Power Plant), By Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Solar Microinverter Market was valued USD 1166.24 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at double-digit CAGR of 24.32% to reach USD 2934.86 Million by 2025. The Global Solar Microinverter Market is driven by ongoing advancements in research and development of solar micro inverters. In addition to this, rapid increase in renewable energy investment is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing requirement for renewable and clean sources of energy to decrease dependency on fossil fuels is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Solar Microinverter Market is segmented based on type, connectivity, application, sales channel, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into single phase and three phase. Out of these, the single phase segment dominated the market in 2019 with share of 79.87% and is expected to hold the largest share in the market, during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that single-phase technology allows the system to have a compact size that is well suitable for residential and commercial applications.



Regionally, North America dominated the market until 2019 on account of high number of solar micro-inverter installations in the region, predominantly in US and Canada, which is contributing to dominating position of the region in the market.



Major players operating in the Global Solar Microinverter Market include SMA Solar Technology AG, Darfon Electronics Corp., ABB Ltd., Altenergy Power System Inc., Enphase Energy Inc, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., SunPower Corporation, Chilicon Power, LLC, I Energy Corporation Limited, NEP Microinverter Inc. and others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Solar Microinverter Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Solar Microinverter Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Single Phase and Three Phase)

6.2.2. By Connectivity (Integrated, Standalone)

6.2.3. By Application (Residential, Commercial, PV Power Plant)

6.2.4. By Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

6.2.5. By Company

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Solar Microinverter Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis



8. Europe Solar Microinverter Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



10. South America Solar Microinverter Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. SMA Solar Technology AG

14.2. Darfon Electronics Corp.

14.3. ABB Ltd.

14.4. Altenergy Power System Inc.

14.5. Enphase Energy Inc

14.6. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

14.7. SunPower Corporation

14.8. Chilicon Power, LLC

14.9. I Energy Corporation Limited

14.10. NEP Microinverter Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



