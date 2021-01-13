



Rait Riim, a member of the Supervisory Board of Arco Vara AS, submitted his resignation in connection with the sale of the Arco Vara’s shares from LHV Pension Funds on 11 January 2021. Rait Riim is a real estate investment manager of LHV Pension Funds and participated in the work of the Supervisory Board of Arco Vara AS as a representative of LHV Pension Funds.

The Supervisory Board of Arco Vara AS now has 5 members.



