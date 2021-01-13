Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tooling Board Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Polyurethane, Epoxy), by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tooling board market size is expected to reach USD 13.11 billion by 2027 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.



Increasing enhancements in aerospace and defense equipment are expected to drive the demand for tooling board over the forecast period.



Adoption of vacuum forming at elevated temperature for medium and high temperature curing prepreg application in the aerospace and defense, automotive, and marine industries is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. These highly developed PU and epoxy models are gaining popularity owing to their significant advantages over wood, steel, and other medium products.



Technological advancements, coupled with the unique properties offered by the product such as ease of machining, dimensional stability, temperature resistance, and larger block availability, are expected to drive the product demand. In addition, the lesser cost of the overall system for excellent performance and durability resulting in fewer labor inputs and high finish quality is expected to benefit the market growth.



Tooling Board Market Report Highlights

By product, polyurethane is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period on account of its high dimensional and accurate molds, which permits high machining operations.

The aerospace and defense application segment dominated the market in 2019 with a revenue share of over 30.0% and is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing government spending on domestic aerospace and defense manufacturing.

The market in North America is anticipated to gain a greater share in the upcoming period on account of rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft and automotive vehicles.

Asia Pacific emerged as the second-largest consumer of tooling board and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of increasing demand from key emerging markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, and wind energy, in China, India, and South Korea.

Prominent players in the market are collaborating with the key chemical and raw material manufacturers to keep intact the outflow of production. Moreover, government regulations and legislation to reduce the consumption of wood and metal as a primary product for the tooling board are expected to influence the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumption

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Tooling Board Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Tooling Board Market

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 4. Tooling Board Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Tooling Board Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Polyurethane

4.3. Epoxy

4.4. Others



Chapter 5. Tooling Board Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Tooling Board Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Aerospace & Defense

5.3. Automotive

5.4. Marine

5.5. Wind Energy

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Tooling Board Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Tooling Board Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Tooling board company heat map analysis

7.2. Vendor landscape

7.3. Competitive environment

7.4. Strategy framework



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Huntsman Corp.

Axson Technologies

Coastal Enterprises

General Plastics Manufacturing Co.

OBO-Werke GmbH & Co. KG

Trelleborg AG

Curbell Plastics, Inc.

Alro Tooling board Corp.

Base Group

RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Sika AG

Alchemie Limited

