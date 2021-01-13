Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tooling Board Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Polyurethane, Epoxy), by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tooling board market size is expected to reach USD 13.11 billion by 2027 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Increasing enhancements in aerospace and defense equipment are expected to drive the demand for tooling board over the forecast period.
Adoption of vacuum forming at elevated temperature for medium and high temperature curing prepreg application in the aerospace and defense, automotive, and marine industries is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. These highly developed PU and epoxy models are gaining popularity owing to their significant advantages over wood, steel, and other medium products.
Technological advancements, coupled with the unique properties offered by the product such as ease of machining, dimensional stability, temperature resistance, and larger block availability, are expected to drive the product demand. In addition, the lesser cost of the overall system for excellent performance and durability resulting in fewer labor inputs and high finish quality is expected to benefit the market growth.
Tooling Board Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope & Assumption
1.3. Information Procurement
1.4. Information Analysis
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Tooling Board Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Technology Overview
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Tooling Board Market
3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.6.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
Chapter 4. Tooling Board Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Tooling Board Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
4.2. Polyurethane
4.3. Epoxy
4.4. Others
Chapter 5. Tooling Board Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Tooling Board Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2. Aerospace & Defense
5.3. Automotive
5.4. Marine
5.5. Wind Energy
5.6. Others
Chapter 6. Tooling Board Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Tooling Board Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Tooling board company heat map analysis
7.2. Vendor landscape
7.3. Competitive environment
7.4. Strategy framework
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
