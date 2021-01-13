New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Electronics Market Research Report by Product Type, by Component, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007607/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Medical Electronics Market is expected to grow from USD 22,710.54 Million in 2020 to USD 35,666.17 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Medical Electronics Market is expected to grow from EUR 19,913.03 Million in 2020 to EUR 31,272.77 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Medical Electronics Market is expected to grow from GBP 17,702.73 Million in 2020 to GBP 27,801.56 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Medical Electronics Market is expected to grow from JPY 2,423,790.78 Million in 2020 to JPY 3,806,484.40 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Medical Electronics Market is expected to grow from AUD 32,978.73 Million in 2020 to AUD 51,792.02 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Medical Electronics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Invasive Products is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Product Type, the Medical Electronics Market studied across Invasive Products and Non-Invasive Products. The Invasive Products further studied across Endoscopes, Gastric Electric Stimulators, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Implantable Loop Recorders, Pacemakers, and Spinal Cord Stimulators. The Non-Invasive Products further studied across Imaging Devices and Monitoring Devices. The Non-Invasive Products commanded the largest size in the Medical Electronics Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Invasive Products is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Batteries is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Component, the Medical Electronics Market studied across Batteries, Displays, Memory Devices, Microprocessors or Microcontrollers, and Sensors. The Batteries further studied across Alkaline-Manganese Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Cadmium Batteries, Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries, and Zinc-Air Batteries. The Displays further studied across LED Displays, OLED Displays, and Tft-Lcd Displays. The Memory Devices further studied across Eprom, Flash Memory, Fram, and Sdram. The Microprocessors or Microcontrollers further studied across Application-Specific Integrated Circuits, Field-Programmable Gate Arrays, Microcontroller Units, and Microprocessor Units. The Sensors further studied across Blood Glucose Sensors, Blood Oxygen Sensors, ECG Sensors, Heart Rate Sensors, Motion Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, and Touch Sensors. The Microprocessors or Microcontrollers commanded the largest size in the Medical Electronics Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Batteries is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Patient Monitoring is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Application, the Medical Electronics Market studied across Diagnostic Radiology, Medical Implants and Endoscopy, and Patient Monitoring. The Patient Monitoring commanded the largest size in the Medical Electronics Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the Medical Electronics Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Medical Electronics Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Medical Electronics Market including Analog Devices, Inc., Cirtec Medical Corp., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by Infineon Technologies AG, Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, Keller AG Druckmesstechnik, Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical Systems, Microchip Technology Inc., Monebo Technologies, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Sensirion AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., TE Connectivity, Tekscan, Inc., and Texas Instruments Incorporated.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The 360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Electronics Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window:

The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



