VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AME presents Remote Roundup 2021, the virtual debut of the annual AME Roundup conference, one of the largest gatherings of the global exploration industry, setting the trends in mineral exploration for the year.
Speakers include:
The Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia
The Honourable Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation
The Honourable Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation
The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation
Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources
Ross Beaty, Chairman, Pan American Silver
Ephigenie Banaynal dela Cruz, Senior Director, Responsible Sourcing, Microsoft
David Elliott, Vice President and Director, Haywood Securities
Robert Friedland, Founder, Executive Co-Chairman, Ivanhoe Mines
Randy Smallwood, President & CEO, Wheaton Precious Metals
Dates: Monday January 18 - Friday January 22, 2021
Times: 9am – 4pm PST daily
Join us from anywhere in the world!
About AME
AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbia.
Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia (AME BC)
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
