The North America Insect Protein Market for Athletes Application is expected to cross USD 19.5 million by 2026; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. increasing adoption of insect protein as an alternative protein source coupled with increasing physical and athletic activities in the region will fuel the industry outlook.

Insect protein is significantly used in the manufacturing of protein and nutritional content. The protein bar application segment accounted for a revenue of USD 2.49 million of North America insect protein industry for athletes application in 2019 and is forecast to register more than 12.5% CAGR through 2026. This high growth is ascribed by its convenience of carrying and ease of handling. Nutritional supplement manufacturers are investing huge amounts in new product development such as high protein content nutritional bars, which is anticipated to augment the segment share over the forecast timeframe. Protein bars are likely to be increasingly preferred by Athletic and sports persons in North America since they are very nutritious and handy after a workout or sports practice.

Some major findings of the North America Insect Protein Market for Athletes Application report include:

A surge in the nutritional supplements and high protein content nutritional bars along with the increasing industry competitiveness is driving the demand for insect protein in manufacturing protein bars which is likely to fuel its market demand over the forthcoming years.

Insects such as Bees, Wasps & Ants and Grasshoppers are increasingly used as protein source owing to high nutritional profile, and economic processing techniques. Furthermore, insect farming is increasing on the account of minimum investment and high demand from end-users.

The North America Insect Protein Industry for Athletes Application is quite fragmented however some of the key players in the market include Yes Crickets, Coast Protein Inc, Aspire Food Group, Bitty Foods Inc and Hargol Foodtech.

The U.S. region holds the largest share in the market and is projected to grow with a rapid pace owing to increasing demand for protein rich diet coupled with increasing consumer spending and changing lifestyles.

Mexico insect protein market for athletes application accounted for USD 1.40 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% through 2026. The increasing consumption of healthy and nutritious food is one of the factors leading to the high paced growth of insect proteins in Mexico. Additionally, an increase in entrepreneurs to investigate the insect farming production and manufacturing may drive the industry statistics in Mexico.

The North America Insect Protein Market for Athletes Application is in its nascent stages of development, thus major players in the market are focusing on expansion of their existing production facilities to meet the growing consumer demands. For instance, in July 2020, Aspire Food Group purchased 12 acres of land in Ontario, Canada for the construction of the world’s largest automated, food grade cricket processing facility. Thus, increasing investment in the market and growing demand from the rapidly evolving consumers will foster the market share.

