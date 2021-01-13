Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Pigment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for aluminum pigment is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market studied is increasing demand for personal care and cosmetics products. On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.
The paints and coatings industry is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry
In paints and coatings, aluminum pigments are used in various applications for paints, such as roof coatings, marine coatings, anti-corrosion coatings, decorative coatings, industrial coatings, and protective coatings, among others.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest market for aluminum pigment during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The global aluminum pigment market is partially consolidated in nature. The major companies are ALTANA, Carl Schlenk AG, Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc., DIC Corporation, and Asahi Kasei Corporation, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Products
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Form
5.1.1 Powder
5.1.2 Pellets
5.1.3 Paste
5.1.4 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Paints and Coatings
5.2.2 Personal Care
5.2.3 Printing Inks
5.2.4 Plastics
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ALTANA
6.4.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Carl Schlenk AG
6.4.5 Carlfors Bruk
6.4.6 DIC CORPORATION
6.4.7 Hefei Sunrise Aluminium Pigments Co. Ltd
6.4.8 Metaflake Ltd.
6.4.9 Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co.
6.4.10 SILBERLINE MANUFACTURING CO. INC.
6.4.11 Sun Chemical
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
