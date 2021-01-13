Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mucosal Atomization Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mucosal atomization devices market is projected to record a CAGR of nearly 7.3% over the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the increase in the adoption of mucosal atomization devices due to the non-invasive nature of these devices. Furthermore, these devices offer quicker recovery and are less painful options.



Mucosal atomization devices help in faster delivery of medication in the bloodstream, thus reducing the time for the therapeutics to act on the concerned medical issue. As these drugs directly enter the bloodstream, they avoid first-pass metabolism and give quicker results. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis and sinus across the world is another major factor propelling market growth. However, the side effects of the devices due to overdose of drugs are the drawback of the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Gas Propelled Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Mucosal Atomization Devices Market



The gas propelled segment is growing at a healthy rate due to the rapid adoption of gas propelled mucosal atomization devices across the world. The major factors boosting the segment growth include increasing awareness about a number of benefits associated with gas propelled mucosal atomization devices, including effective, safe, easy-to-use, needle-free, and painless devices. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diseases like allergic rhinitis and sinus is also a major contributor to the high growth rate of the segment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 28.9 million people were diagnosed with sinusitis in 2018, in the United States. This statistic shows that there is a large number of people that are prone to suffer from sinusitis, which may directly impact the growth of the market.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to the factors, such as the presence of key players, high prevalence of allergic rhinitis and sinus in the region, and established healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and an increase in the number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase the market growth. In this region, the United States has the maximum share due to supportive healthcare policies, a high number of patients, and a developed healthcare market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of visits to physician offices with chronic sinusitis as the primary diagnosis was 4.1 million in 2018. As per the statistics, the increasing patient pool and increasing disposable revenue in this country boost the market growth of the region.



Competitive Landscape



The Mucosal Atomization Devices market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Teleflex Incorporated, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Kurve Technology, Inc, Cook Medical, Medica Holdings.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Mucosal Atomization Devices

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Allergic Rhinitis and Sinus

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects Due to Overdose

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Gas Propelled

5.1.2 Electrical

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2.2 Academic and Research Institutes

5.2.3 Diagnostics Laboratories

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Teleflex Incorporated

6.1.2 DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.4 Kurve Technology Inc.

6.1.5 Cook Medical

6.1.6 Medica Holdings



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



