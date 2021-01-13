Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Grade (Electronic Grade, UHP Grade), End-user (Power and Energy, Electronics, Metal Manufacturing, Medical, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sulfur hexafluoride market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 39.12 million in 2019 to US$ 57.35 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.



Rising demand for sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) in the electronics industry is bolstering the growth of the market. Sulfur hexafluoride possesses excellent properties that make it compatible with electrical appliances. The thermal stability and high dielectric strength of sulfur hexafluoride offer outstanding cooling and insulating properties. The application of sulfur hexafluoride in the form of a dielectric medium in capacitors, switchgear, circuit breakers, and other electric appliances is a factor driving the growth of the sulfur hexafluoride market. Several appliances having an operating range of 33 KV to 800 KV can be made with the help of sulfur hexafluoride. These appliances are utilized in the power and energy generation plants, which further propels the demand for sulfur hexafluoride in the energy and power industries. Various uses of sulfur hexafluoride in medical equipment is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for sulfur hexafluoride.



Based on end user, the power and energy segment led the sulfur hexafluoride market in 2019. The power & energy sector is considered to be one of the largest consumers of sulfur hexafluoride in several application bases. SF6 is mainly used as an insulating medium for a diversified range of high voltage electrical and electronic equipment, including circuit breakers, switch gears, and particles accelerators. This attracts a significant number of consumers across the world. Increasing adoption of SF6 in the power and energy industry ensures the growth of sulfur hexafluoride market. In the current era, focus has been shifted over use of gas insulated high-voltage cables as well as tubular transmission lines for distribution of high-power in heavily concentrated industrial areas. Owing to this, the demand for power and energy is high, thereby catalyzing the growth of the sulfur hexafluoride market. Sulfur hexafluoride is regarded as the most powerful greenhouse gas. Applications of this gas have been rising rapidly in recent years, with the boom in the green energy, which ultimately drives the growth of the sulfur hexafluoride market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has been hampering the businesses related to the chemical industry; it has also affected the sulfur hexafluoride market in Europe. The major countries in the European region are under lockdown. The governments of countries that have experienced high infection spread have imposed isolation and social distancing measures to contain disease transmission. The lesser production of goods and commodities is hampering the growth of the Europe sulfur hexafluoride market. Germany has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Europe, followed by Italy and France. Italy was the first country in this region to report a confirmed case of COVID-19 infection.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe Sulfur Hexafluoride market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe Sulfur Hexafluoride market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Europe market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the Sulfur Hexafluoride market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection

3.2.2 Primary Interviews

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis

3.2.5 Developing base number

3.2.6 Data Triangulation

3.2.7 Country level data



4. Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2 Expert Opinion



5. Europe Sulfur Hexafluoride Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing demand of Sulfur Hexafluoride from in Electronics Industry

5.1.2 Varied Application of Sulfur Hexafluoride in Medical Equipment

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Sulfur hexafluoride is dangerous for environment and humans

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption of HDVC transmission in developing nations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Mitigating options pertaining to Sulfur hexafluoride emissions

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Sulfur Hexafluoride- Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Overview

6.2 Europe Sulfur Hexafluoride Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Europe Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Analysis - By Grade

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Breakdown, By Grade, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Electronic Grade

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Electronic Grade in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 UHP Grade

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 UHP Grade in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Standard Grade

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Standard Grade in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Europe Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Analysis - By End Users

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Breakdown, By End Users, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Power and Energy

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Power and Energy in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Electronics

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Electronics in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Metal Manufacturing

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Metal Manufacturing in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Medical

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Medical in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Sulfur hexafluoride Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Europe Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown, by Country

9.1.1.1 Germany Sulfur hexafluoride Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.1.1 Germany Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by Grade

9.1.1.1.2 Germany Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by End-User

9.1.1.2 France Sulfur hexafluoride Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.2.1 France Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by Grade

9.1.1.2.2 France Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by End-User

9.1.1.3 UK Sulfur hexafluoride Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.3.1 UK Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by Grade

9.1.1.3.2 UK Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by End-User

9.1.1.4 Italy Sulfur hexafluoride Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.4.1 Italy Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by Grade

9.1.1.4.2 Italy Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by End-User

9.1.1.5 Russia Sulfur hexafluoride Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.5.1 Russia Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by Grade

9.1.1.5.2 Russia Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by End-User

9.1.1.6 Rest of Europe Sulfur hexafluoride Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.6.1 Rest of Europe Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by Grade

9.1.1.6.2 Rest of Europe Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by End-User



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Sulfur Hexafluoride Market

10.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Fujian ShaowuYongfei Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2 SHOWA DENKO K.K.

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Solvay S.A.

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4 Air Liquide

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.2.1 Products and Services

11.4.3 Financial Overview

11.4.4 SWOT Analysis

11.5 Iwatani Corporation

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Developments

11.6 Linde plc

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Products and Services

11.6.4 Financial Overview

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Developments

11.7 Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products and Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsfmuy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900