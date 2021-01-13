New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product ; Application ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004183/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market is expected to experience slow growth during the forecast period owing to multiple risks associated with dermatology treatment devices.

Dermatology is a medical field engaged in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of various nail, skin, and hair-relates diseases, such as pigmentation, acne, wrinkles, and psoriasis.Dermatology is a specialty in both surgical and medical aspects.



Major devices used for derma treatments are lasers, light therapy devices, cryotherapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, energy-based therapies devices, and micro needling, among others.

Skin diseases in developing countries have a severe impact on the quality of people’s lives, causing lost productivity at work and school and discrimination due to disfigurement.In Saudi Arabia, social media has positively impacted the growth of dermatology treatment devices market.



Undergoing aesthetic procedures have become a trend related to beauty among women, owing to which the number of cosmetic procedures among women has dramatically increased in the country.Also, the age factor for aesthetic procedures is rising, which is expected to accelerate the demand for dermatology treatment devices in the coming future.



Moreover, there are a considerable number of aesthetic clinics across the country.For instance, some of the aesthetic clinics such as Derma Clinic, Dr.



Areej Meer Clinic, and Cosmoderm Clinics are present in the country, which offers treatment and services such as plastic surgery, laser procedures, dermatology, and scar removal. Cosmetic surgery is gaining popularity among Saudi people, as it is fueled by Western influences and the pressure to look presentable on social media. Rising demand for “nip and tucks” leads to a profitable cosmetic market across the Middle Eastern countries. For rhinoplasty in Beirut to breast augmentation in Dubai, or tummy tucks in Turkey, surgeons and physicians across the region say that Saudi Arabia represents one of their largest markets for international clients. Aesthetic procedures are propelled by the decreasing cultural stigma of aesthetic enhancements among Saudi women. Thus, a rise in aesthetic procedures and clinics is propelling market growth.

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge in the region.This challenge will be especially frightening for the region’s fragile and conflict-torn states—such as Iraq (402,330), Sudan (13,685), Iran (500,075), Israel (291,828), and Yemen (2,052) as it will lead to reducing imports due to disruptions in global trade, which further increases the shortages of medical supplies and other goods, resulting in a considerable increase in cost.



The Middle East countries have registered an increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days, with the UAE registering 106,229 cases, Saudi Arabia reporting 339,267, and South Africa indicating 692,471 confirmed cases.However, the dermatology treatment devices market in this pandemic is declining due to the reduced demand for dermatology treatments worldwide.



The countries are focused on the treatment of COVID-19 patients; hence, the appointments for the dermatological surgeries are postponed.

Based on product, the dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into lasers, light therapy devices, cryotherapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, energy-based therapy devices, and microneedling. The lasers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the light therapy devices segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, hair removal, psoriasis, scars, warts and skin tags, hyperpigmentation and vascular lesions, acne, tattoo removal, and hyperhidrosis. The skin rejuvenation segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the hair removal segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into hospitals, SPA clinics, dermatology clinics, and surgical centers. The dermatology clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Middle East and Africa dermatology treatment devices market are International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), and (DHA) Dubai Health Authority, among others.

